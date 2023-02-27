Hilarious! Frederik Frison gave a spot-on Peter Sagan impression

Everyone knows Peter Sagan has given some very amusing interviews with a distince voice and expressions. On Saturday, Belgian cyclist Frederik Frison gave an incredible impersonation of the rider.

In an interview with GCN, the Lotto–Dstny aped Sagan’s well-known nasal sound, as well as some of his “Saganisms.”

The former world champion is riding his last WorldTour season in 2023.

In January, the Team TotalEnergies rider announced he will ride his final Tour de France, and that he will change his focus for 2024. He will then shift his focus to MTB, targeting the Olympic XCO race.

Sagan is one of the most popular riders in the pro peloton and his presence will definitely be missed. They say flattery is the best compliment you can receive, which must mean Frison is definitely a fan of the Slovakian.