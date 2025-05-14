Hills can’t stop the pink jersey from earning a 2025 Giro hat trick

With a couple of kilometres remaining in Wednesday’s fifth stage of the 108th Giro d’Italia, it looked like Mads Pedersen had been found out on the hills, but the pink jersey rallied in a most extraordinary way to take a hat trick of victories. Derek Gee was top Canadian in 21st; he rose two GC spots to 30th.

The Course

The final third of the 151 km from Ceglie Messapica to Matera, from Italy’s heel to its sole, was a hilly one. The bonus sprint was placed at the top of an unclassified climb and then the only classified climb of the day was a short, steep Cat. 4. Several hills marked the final 16 km.

It was another small “Week 1” breakaway that romped up the road on Wednesday, only a trio bothering to draw the cameras’ attention. Pedersen took the fourth-most points at the intermediate sprints in Massafra and Marina di Ginosa. Olav Kooij wore Pedersen’s purple jersey on Wednesday.

#GirodItalia Mr Pink, Mads Pedersen, added three points to his lead in the points competition at the first intermediate sprint 🙌 — Lidl-Trek (@lidltrek.bsky.social) 2025-05-14T13:05:41.161Z

The peloton didn’t get serious for the bonus sprint at Bernalda. Would it get down to business for the Cat. 4 Montescaglioso? Sort of. UAE-Emirates led up and down Montescaglioso, momentarily paring down the peloton’s numbers and permanently dumping a few sprinters.

The breakaway, down to an intrepid duo, was corralled with 13.2 km remaining. UAE-Emirates stayed at the business end of the race. A hill with 4.5 km remaining drew other teams to the front. The pace was frenetic.

Roglič started to turn the screws with 2.4 km to go. Pedersen sifted down through the stretched-out field. Damiano Caruso attacked. Pedersen came sailing back to the front. He took the leadout from white jersey wearer Mathias Vacek, drove deep and staved off a challenge from Edoardo Zambanini to complete the hat trick.

Thursday’s longest stage of the 2025 Giro features two long, mild climbs and a pan-flat final 65 km into Napoli.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 5

1) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) 3:27:31

2) Edoardo Zambanini (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) s.t.

3) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Q36.5) s.t.

4) Orluis Aular (Venezuela/Movistar) s.t.

21) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

85) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:32



2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) 15:11:52

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +0:17

3) Mathias Vacek (Czechia/Lidl-Trek) +0:24

30) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:25