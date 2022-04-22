Hockey legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70, from lung cancer. The Quebecer won five Stanley Cups and is the team’s all-time scoring leader.

Lafleur played 14 seasons with the Canadiens, and was known not only for his skills, but for his iconic hair that flowed majestically when he skated.

The hockey legend has some cycling connections as well. Like many hockey players, he would use cardio to help with his skating. “I was working on the farm to get in shape, about a mile away from my parents. You know, I did everything as a kid to stay in shape, jogging, work on the farm, driving the tractor. I’ll never forget,” he said.

Even back then, hockey players would use indoor cycling trainers to stay fit.

Every now and then, I'm queuing up photos downstream and I remember that I haven't shared a certain photo in a while. Full credit if you can name the participants. Bonus credit if you can guess what I was searching for when it came up. pic.twitter.com/lWAJF8f5cp — Doug Norris (@GoalieHistory) June 13, 2020

There’s also a mountain bike route named after the hockey star.

The Guy Lafleur mountain bike trail is near Canmore. Alberta.

The trail is called "Guy Lafleur" it connects dead man's flats to Canmore(three sisters). — Greg (@goldenmulletman) April 28, 2021

Lafleur had 1,246 points in his career with the Canadiens, leading the NHL in 1976, 1977 and 1978.

He was made an Officer of the Order of Canada, as well as Knight of the National Order of Quebec.

He had been sick for some time.

In October 2020, the Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) announced that Lafleur’s lung cancer had returned. He had undergone quadruple-bypass heart surgery the year before, and then had surgery to remove the upper lobe of one of his lungs and to remove the lymph nodes which had cancer.

Lafleur was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history in 2017.