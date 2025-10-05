Holmgren, Vallières shine at Giro dell’Emilia Donne

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance–Soudal) took the dub at the Giro dell’Emilia Donne on Saturday, making her decisive move on the brutal San Luca climb in Bologna. She crossed the line ahead of Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl–Trek) and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix–Deceuninck).

The 126.7 km-race included a long, flat approach before riders tackled Monte Calvo and then the iconic San Luca twice. It’s a doozy–the final climb averages a brutal 9.4 per cent over 2 km .

Several top riders were missing due to the European championships, including defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini and Dutch star Demi Vollering, who would go on to claim the European champion’s blue-and-white jersey in France on Saturday. The men’s race is scheduled for Sunday.

Flying those rainbow bands proud. 🫶 Mags showed her class in her first race as world champion, powering to 7th on the day. Big year ahead in the stripes.#efeducationoatly pic.twitter.com/CF5wMDzS5H — EF Education-Oatly (@EF_Oatly) October 4, 2025

The field still featured notable names, including new world champion Magdeleine Vallières (EF Education–Oatly) and Lidl–Trek’s Isabella Holmgren. The Sherbrooke, Que. native showed off her brand new rainbow jersey and custom Cannondale. At one point, a break of four got clear, but the lead group closed the gap halfway through.

The first time up San Luca produced a lead group that included Le Court, Vallières, and Holmgren.

On the final climb, Le Court’s was the strongest. Oro-Medonte, Ont.’s Holmgren finished fourth, and Vallières came seventh. Other Canadians racing include Isabella’s sister, Ava, who finished 67th, as well as Movistar’s Olivia Baril in 73rd.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com