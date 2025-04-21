Horrific crash at Belgian fondo: 47 injured, 7 hospitalized

Yikes! A brutal crash marred the Gran Fondo Belgium on Sunday, forcing the event to be cancelled.

The carnage occurred early in the race. According to the Belgian news outlet VRT, there were over 2000 cyclists riding the fondo. It also served as a qualifier for the 2025 gran fondo world championships.

As the lead group was riding, there was a small collision between riders. That caused several cyclists to lose their balance and swerve into one another. “It just happened in an instant. One rider lost their balance, and everyone else followed,” Mathias Mensaert said.

Despite the quick response from emergency teams, the scale of the crash meant additional ambulances were needed from surrounding areas. After neutralizing the race, organizers made the tough call to cancel it entirely.

“I’ve never seen so many broken bikes in my life,” Kasper Baes told VRT.

“Following a serious crash involving several leading riders in the UCI Gran Fondo event, the organizing team, in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services, made the decision to first neutralize and then cancel the event,” a statement from the organizers read on cycloworld.cc. “The sheer number of riders involved in the crash necessitated the full mobilization of emergency and security teams. Regrettably, the resources required to safely restart the race were no longer available.”

The statement went on to say that the organizers had implemented all necessary safety and emergency protocols to ensure the smooth operation of the event, in line with legal requirements and guidance from relevant authorities. This included the deployment of four ambulances, two emergency doctors, and medical teams specifically assigned to the race. The police acted swiftly to secure the area, the statement said, enabling the medical teams to respond as effectively as possible.

The news comes just weeks after a tragic incident at the We Ride Flanders fondo. The event is done in conjunction with De Ronde Van Vlaanderen. The day before the pro race, two cyclists died during the fondo.