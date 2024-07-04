How a Tour de France rider prepares for the worst

During the Tour de France, as in every professional bike race, the team cars will be loaded down with what is needed to keep the riders performing, from water bottles to spare wheels to bandages. Behind the race, there are two team cars and both will be loaded down with gear. One car will stay with the peloton, while the other follows the breakaway or stays with riders who are dropped. The goal is to make sure every rider makes it through to the finish, so the cars are there to support them at all times.

A crucial tool for a cyclist in the team car

Each rider has a ‘rain bag’ in the team car, full of everything they think they might need if the weather changes or something breaks. Early in my career, I didn’t carry much, but with time and experience, I kept adding to the bag, stuffing everything in from winter gloves to spare sunglasses. Cold fingers, a broken shoe, dark glasses on an overcast day can all affect a race outcome so being prepared to do the job regardless of the conditions is crucial.

When a pro cyclist – one of the day’s favourites – has to pause at the side of the road and be physically helped into more clothes by team staff… 🥶 #Giro pic.twitter.com/XTMgXS27Hx — Kit Nicholson (@kit_e_nicholson) May 16, 2023

Shoe disaster at the 2005 Giro d’Italia

As we descended through the Dolomites, our team leader and the race leader of the Giro, Paolo Salvodelli’s voice came over the radio. In static muffled communication we understood he needed a new shoe as the buckle on his was broken. The team director, Sean Yates, responded and called me and my teammate Jason back to the team car to retrieve a replacement for Paolo. Shoe buckles break often in crashes or when other riders’ wheels clip a foot in the tightly packed peloton.

#Giro 2005, “el halcón” Paolo Savoldelli en la Colle Finestre, en esos momentos perdiendo de manera virtual la Maglia Rosa a solo 50 kilómetros de ganar la carrera. pic.twitter.com/iKaJxQqNUH — Amantes del Ciclismo (@amantes_cycling) May 5, 2022

I moved to the right side of the road, put my hand in the air to signal to the other riders and commissaires that I was slowing and dropping to the back of the peloton to the team car. Reaching the team car, the mechanic, who sits in the back seat with a pile of wheels and tools, was digging around in the trunk for Paolo’s ‘rain bag’, which would hold his shoes. I grabbed the spare shoe, put it under my jersey, and made my way back to the front of the peloton where Paolo was riding with my teammates.

Through the valley and before the next climb, he swapped shoes, on the fly, handed me the broken one to bring back to the car to get fixed. By the time the shoe was fixed, we were climbing a mountain and Jason was called back to retrieve the fixed shoe to swap it again. Sapped of energy from our escapade up and down the peloton, Jason and I were useless for the rest of the stage, but Savo, comfortable in his fixed shoe, held on to the jersey and ended up winning the Giro.

Lessons from the road

Similarly, Clara Hughes broke her shoe during a stage race in central France, and without a spare in the team car, raced in the Director Sportif’s loafer for ten kilometers, while the mechanic fixed hers.

Alaphilippe’s clothing hack 🧠 The Frenchman stored his rain jacket in a customised bidon before starting Stage 17 at the Giro in preparation for the forecasted rain 🌧 📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/Nwt26huwOy — Road Code (@RoadCode) May 22, 2024

At first, rain bags were simple nylon bags which riders jammed stuff into without any level of organization with our names written across them in marker. For the mechanics, who are responsible for finding the right item for each rider, this was a nightmare, especially when it started to rain and the entire team asked for a jacket at the same moment.

Mathieu van der Poel. For all your cycling shoe repairs. #GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/5yGPzbVzro — Gert-jan Warrink (@GWarrink) August 6, 2023

The evolution of gear for when it pours

Rain gear, and cycling fabrics in general, have improved significantly since the mid-1990s. At the start of my career in the mid-90s, we froze. In thin plastic jackets that caught the wind like parachutes, and were sealed up with Velcro, we tried to stay dry. Every ride I froze and many races simply became a test of who had the strongest will, was the most durable or was most accustomed to riding in adverse conditions.

Giro 1988. Le maillot rose Franco Chioccioli terrassé par le froid et Andy Hampsten dans l’enfer du Gavia pic.twitter.com/d5E6qH0SKd — Perdants magnifiques (@TousPoulidor) December 14, 2022

Like wearing a garbage bag, the jackets didn’t breathe so even if they kept the rain out we were soaked from the inside with sweat. It wasn’t until the mid-2010s that teams started paying more attention to designing clothing for adverse conditions that not only protected the riders from the elements but also didn’t slow them down due to bad aerodynamics. Riders can lose races due to bad clothing.

Strategies in the peloton

Riders will return to the team cars often during the races, and timing these returns is crucial, as mistimed efforts can sap energy. From the back of the peloton, a rider will raise their hand, which will alert the lead commissaires to radio the team car to come to the front of the caravan to service the rider. Ideally, the rider won’t move out of the security of the peloton’s slipstream and back to the car until it is as close as possible to the front of the caravan. Once at the car, the domestique efficiently loads up with what is necessary and returns to the peloton using as much of the caravan’s slipstream as possible to save precious energy. Once in the peloton, they will distribute jackets, bottles, energy bars… etc. to each rider.

To win, or even finish a race, teams and riders need to prepare for every variable. The team car has everything a rider needs to get through a stage as efficiently and comfortably as possible. Through the generations, knowledge of what is needed and the quality of the equipment has improved significantly, which has been a factor in the peloton’s speed being faster than ever.

Michael Barry is a former WorldTour rider, author and co-owner of Mariposa Bicycles.