How Canada’s new crit champ got a custom skinsuit in 24 hours

Pro cyclists will have their clothing sponsor create a custom kit if they win championships—for them to wear over the next year, as everyone knows. Whether it’s a national, continental, or world title, the rider’s brand will create unique jerseys, jackets, bikes, eyewear, and more for them to use during their reign as champion.

And although turnaround times for clothing manufacturing are faster than ever, it was still a shock to see Mathias Guillemette wearing a beautiful national championship skinsuit at one of Canada’s most famous crit series, Les Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine, the very next day. It wasn’t just a jersey sublimated either—something that can be done on the spot at major stage races. This was a fully customized skinsuit created by his sponsor Assos—based in Switzerland, too, which is worth noting.

Ready just in case

Turns out, the 23-year-old from Trois-Rivières had a feeling he might win, so he packed something extra in his luggage. Guillemette, an Olympian on the track, is also a national champion in that discipline, so he had his team create him a custom skinsuit in advance. Interestingly, despite Cycling Canada updating the design, he stuck with last year’s look. (Good on him, btw!)

Photo: Michel Guillemette Photo: Michel Guillemette Photo: Michel Guillemette

He’s now shifted his focus from the boards to the road for 2025. “Goals-wise, I’d like to learn how to race my bike in the pro field. My job is simple: I’m a sprinter/leadout man. So being able to complete my leadouts perfectly and maybe getting some shots at sprint races would be so good. As for the rest, I’m looking for development, learning the game, and getting stronger,” he said in January.

He came home from Europe—he’s based in Girona—for the 2025 national road championships. Guillemette finished 11th in the road race but took a huge win on Monday, the last day of competition, in the crit. By Tuesday, he was sporting the skinsuit he packed… just in case. Turns out, his gut was right.