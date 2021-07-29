How Canada’s road and MTB results stack up against previous Olympic Games

The Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympic Games road and mountain bike races are over and there’s a pause before track cycling in which we can watch a little BMX and assess how Canada is faring so far in comparison with previous Olympic results.

Michael Woods’s fifth place was the standout performance on the road. There was some disappointment when Rusty departed from the Tour de France a few days early to prepare for the Olympic Games, but surely fifth in Tokyo was a better accomplishment than defending a top-25 place and contesting a mountains classification that was going to go to Tadej Pogačar anyway.

Men’s road race and time trial

Fifth was the best result for a Canadian male since Steve Bauer’s silver in Los Angeles 1984, and a bit better than Michael Barry’s eighth in 2008. Woods was aggressive and prominent throughout the race, and it’s a shame he had to sprint out for the medals against the likes of Pogačar and Wout Van Aert.

The men’s chrono was also a highlight. Hugo Houle’s 13th place is the third best Canadian men’s time trial result after Frank Brown’s fifth in Stockholm 1912 and Svein Tuft’s seventh in Beijing 2008. Houle called it his best solo career performance.

Women’s road race and time trial

Karol-Ann Canuel has been Canada’s best in the road race for the past two editions: 25th in Rio and 16th in Tokyo. Team Canada will be relieved to have a rider back in the top-20, as Rio was the first time since Los Angeles 1984 that the team did not. (Geneviève Robic-Brunet, who placed 22nd in L.A., bounced back to come fourth in Seoul 1988.)

With Clara Hughes’s time trial bronze in Atlanta 1996, sixth in Sydney 2000 and fifth in London 2012, and Tara Whitten’s fifth in Rio 2016, it was going to be hard for Canuel and Leah Kirchmann to impress in the race against the clock. Twelfth and 14th spots were satisfactory out of 25 contestants, but of all the countries with two riders—the Netherlands, Germany, Australia and the U.S.A. being the others—Canada’s average placing, 13th, was the lowest.

Mountain bike

On the dirt, there might be cause for some pessimism. Peter Disera was Canada’s sole representative in the men’s mountain bike race, the first time Canada qualified only one rider for that contest. That’s a step back in terms of team numbers. Canada’s top results in the past two Olympic Games have been 27th and 26th—the lowest and second-lowest showings for Canadians in men’s races—following Geoff Kabush’s eighth and 20th in London 2012 and Beijing 2008 and Seamus McGrath’s ninth in Athens 2004.

With three medals in women’s mountain bike racing since Atlanta 1996—and Catharine Pendrel and Emily Batty’s bronze and fourth in Rio—the pressure was on the Canadian women. Again, there was the shadow of qualifying numbers. Following Rio 2016, there was hope of Canada becoming one of the nations to qualify three riders, but instead it was the U.S.A. and Switzerland earning the trios. On Tuesday, Canada had its lowest ever Olympic Games result, while Switzerland swept the podium.

After four Olympic Games, Pendrel has scored fourth, ninth, bronze and 18th.

There’s plenty of good young talent in Canada’s dirt ranks, with the likes of Emily Johnston, Gunnar Holmgren and Carter Woods, but can the national program translate this potential into success? How about in light of a shrinking presence?

Time for the boards

Our eyes now turn from outdoors to indoors, as track cycling begins on Aug. 3. Although Canada has been shut out of medals in the past two world championships, it’s had a regular presence on the World Cup podiums. In the past World Cup series (2019-2020), Kelsey Mitchell was second overall in the sprint, Lauriane Genest was fifth in keirin and the women’s team pursuit squad was fifth. In the omnium, Allison Beveridge placed second in the Brisbane, Australia round and third in the Cambridge, New Zealand round. Right now, Mitchell has Canada’s best chance of a cycling medal.