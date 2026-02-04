How does triathlete Kristian Blummenfelt’s record VO2Max compare to Tadej Pogačar and other pros?

Last Wednesday, Norwegian powerhouse Kristian Blummenfelt shared what appears to be the first documented triple-digit VO2 max ever recorded under controlled laboratory testing. The value, 101 mL/kg/min, would represent a new world record for measured aerobic capacity. Although there was some skepticism by some experts about his crazy numbers, (see tweet below) it’s clear that the superstar athlete definitely has an engine.

Reports showing Kristian Blummenfelt’s VO2max at 101 https://t.co/8AcRVDX5AU.min are clearly inaccurate: 1) RER = 0.93 at max is implausible. VCO2 should exceed VO2 as the body produces H+ this is buffered by barcarbonate producing excess VCO2. 1/ pic.twitter.com/KtmZV9VkO6 — Jamie Langley (@Jamie_langley1) January 30, 2026

We know VO2 max matters as an indicator of the upper limit of aerobic potential, but just how extraordinary is this number in real terms? To add context, we examine publicly reported VO2 max values from other elite endurance athletes. The comparison helps illustrate two important truths: VO2 max alone does not determine endurance performance, and Blummenfelt’s reported value sits at the extreme edge of documented human physiology.

Adding some context to VO2 numbers

Before diving into comparisons with elite athletes, it is helpful to establish where different populations typically fall along the VO2 max spectrum. These ranges are approximate, as VO2 max has a strong genetic component that influences both baseline values and the degree to which it can be improved through training.

In general terms, a healthy recreationally active adult may record a VO2 max in the low 40s (mL/kg/min). Well-trained age-group endurance athletes often fall in the 50s or 60s. Elite endurance athletes commonly test in the 70s or 80s. Values above 90 are rare even among the world’s best. Until now, values at or above 100 have been effectively unheard of under controlled laboratory testing. (Note: These examples generally reflect male athletes, with female athletes testing lower on average due to well-established physiological differences.)

This context helps explain why Kristian Blummenfelt’s reported value has drawn such widespread attention across the endurance sport world.

Physiologically, VO2 max represents the maximal rate at which the body can uptake, transport, and utilize oxygen during exercise, often described as an athlete’s aerobic “ceiling.” While it is strongly correlated with endurance performance, its importance shifts as race duration increases. Over longer distances, success depends less on absolute VO2 max and more on factors such as efficiency, fatigue resistance, fueling, and the ability to sustain a high percentage of aerobic capacity for extended periods.

Other elite athletes with giant lungs

The highest publicly cited VO2 max values span multiple endurance disciplines, but they cluster tightly at the extreme upper end of documented human aerobic capacity. For years, the most frequently referenced benchmark has been Norwegian cyclist Oskar Svendsen, who reportedly tested at 97.5 mL/kg/min. Fellow Norwegian endurance athlete Espen Harald Bjerke has been cited at approximately 96.

In professional cycling, historically cited values include Greg LeMond at 92.5 during his competitive peak. More recent WorldTour examples include around 85 for Frenchman Thibaut Pinot and 88.2 for Chris Froome, with Tadej Pogačar estimated to potentially be as high as 96. In ultra-running, Kilian Jornet has reported a VO2 max of 92.

In contrast, despite being widely regarded as the greatest marathoner of all time, Eliud Kipchoge is estimated to sit closer to 70. His dominance underscores that elite endurance performance is not driven by VO2 max alone, but also by exceptional running economy and a broader set of performance factors.