How far can Derek Gee go? IPT sees echoes of Geraint Thomas in its Canadian protogé

Derek Gee’s fantastic performance at this year’s Dauphiné is turning heads, and not just here in Canada. The legion of fans Gee endeared himself to with his attacking style at the 2023 Giro d’Italia are still keeping an eye on Israel Premier-Tech’s Canuck, it seems.

After his four amazing days, so far, at Critérium du Dauphiné, Wielerflits spot with ITP’s sports director, Eric Van Lancker. In the interview, IPT’s DS pulls an impressive trifecta of saying Gee’s performance is unexpected, is reminiscent of Grand Tour-winning Brit Geraint Thomas and, finally, is not something that should create immediate Grand Tour expectations among fans at home.

“No one expected what he is showing now.”

While Gee is well known to cycling fans here in Canada, especially around his Ottawa home, he rose to international attention at last year’s Giro with his series of seven breakaways, including four second place finishes. It turns out those results surprised even IPT staff.

“We then thought: He is in the shape of his life, he is performing a bit above his means,” Van Lanker told Wielerflits, adding “In fact, he already exceeded the expectations we had of him,”

When Gee returned after the off-season, the team was surprised again.

“No one expected what he is showing now,” Van Lanker admitted, even though Gee had raced with IPT’s development squad before joining the main team.

A Dauphiné revelation

What Gee is showing now is nothing short of spectacular. The Canadian converted his long list of runner-up finishes to his first pro win at Dauphiné. But, perhaps more importantly, he hasn’t stopped there. An impressive TT and two mountain finishes, where Gee has climbed with the world’s best, leave him sitting in third overall. The team is just watching to see how far the Canadian can go.

Already, Van Lanker says, they see echoes of a British great.

“I think [Gee’s] greatest quality is his big engine,” Van Lecker says. While “He will never become a real climber,” the DS continues, “I do see a type like Geraint Thomas in him. Not that the will achieve the same record, but his qualities are similar. He is not enough of a climber to compete in the high mountains, but he can make a difference through his strength.”

Grand Tour visions?

With high praise like that, and a big performance at Dauphiné already, many fans are already asking what Gee could do this July. Dauphiné is, traditionally, a warm up for the Tour de France. After out-climbing none other than Remco Evenepoel, Gee is looking strong in the mountains.

Can that translate to Tour success? Van Lecker cautions against getting too excited.

“If [Gee] goes to the Tour, it is with the aim of winning a stage. It would be unwise to put that pressure on him right now,” IPT’s DS explains, adding “We will go to the Tour without a GC man. It is better that he loses a few days and focuses on long breakaways than that he drives himself to pieces for a fifteenth place. Winning a stage is much more important.”

Gee, himself, admits he has a lot to learn about racing among the GC favourites. After climbing with the GC riders for much of Stage 6, the Canadian admitted that the team car had been telling him to stop pulling for the favourites. “Maybe I did work too much,” Gee said before adding, with a smile, “The started playing games. Usually I’m dropped by that point.”

“He dares to race”

Van Lecker says that attacking style, though, is part of what make’s Gee so exciting to watch.

“That’s the great thing about him. He is not constantly calculating or looking at his watts. He dares to race,” Van Lecker enthuses. ” He very much has the mentality of: we’ll go for it, and then we’ll see where we end up. If you always think ‘math, math, math’, you sometimes get a good result, but then you might miss that one outlier.”

With a weeks worth of big results, including a stage win, Gee is showing that style of racing is paying off. Asking him to turn that around to Tour success in just a few weeks is probably asking a too much a too soon. But that brings up another, quintessentially Canadian attribute Van Lanker sees in Gee.

“Derek is a very quiet and calm boy. Always polite. He will never be the first to tell great stories.”

So, if Gee is harbouring any Grand Tour ambitions after his Dauphiné adventures, he will likely be the last to tell us.