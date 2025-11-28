How one part-time hire helped unlock $2 million in trails for Quesnel

When Quesnel, B.C., realised it was falling behind the province’s trail boom, the city did something unusual. It did not hire a big-name trail company. They did not launch a flashy branding campaign.

It hired a paramedic.

Officially, Ian van Leusden is the contracted trails coordinator for the City of Quesnel and the Cariboo Regional District in the North Cariboo rec area. Unofficially, he is the guy who connects everyone who cares about trails in Quesnel. Riders, city staff, regional directors, Rec Sites and Trails BC, First Nations and volunteer clubs. Then he turns their ideas into shovel-ready trail plans.

And he does it on the side.

“This isn’t my regular job. I work for the ambulance service full time here in BC,” he says.

Back in 2018, then mayor Bob Simpson and council could see Quesnel was missing the trail boom sweeping the rest of the province. Along with the Cariboo Regional District, they put out an expression of interest for a contracted trails coordinator role. Van Leusden, who had already been quietly helping resuscitate the local cycling club, put his hand up.

“I think they just took a leap of faith,” he says. “It’s been a ton of fun and I give a lot of credit to my working team with the city. Lindsay Blair senior community development coordinator for the city of Quesnel, Jeff Norburn Director of community services for the city of Quesnel and Darron Campbell Manager of community services for the Cariboo regional district. Like without their support none of this would be happening.”

His contract is funded through the North Cariboo Recreation Commission, which brings together Quesnel council and Cariboo Regional District directors. Van Leusden is not a city or CRD employee. That gives him rare freedom to sit between government and grassroots groups.

From “falling behind” to building a destination

When van Leusden started, Quesnel’s riding scene was lagging badly.

“Back in 2017, 2016 the riding scene was kind of falling behind the rest of the province. We were missing out on the big boom of that trail expansion of the trail industry really taking off,” he says. “I give a lot of credit to the city that they recognized it and the CRD recognized it as well that like hey Quesnel’s falling behind communities like Williams Lake and Valemount and larger centres like Kamloops.”

At the time, Quesnel had two small, underdeveloped riding areas and a local club, the Gold Rush Cycling Club, that had effectively gone dormant.

“My first job was to work with them and try to get them back to life,” he says.

He helped the club re-register as a non-profit and then started stitching together a bigger vision: how the club’s dreams and the city’s goals for tourism, retention and quality of life could all line up on the same hillside.

Wonderland

Today, Quesnel has three distinct riding networks and a bike park that barely resembles what was there five years ago.

The after-work zone is Wonderland, close to town and busy most evenings.

“Back in 2018 we kind of had two very, very small riding areas,” van Leusden says. “In 2018 there were three trails up there. What does Wonderland boast now? Fourteen trails.”

Those trails range from machine-built flow to a kids’ loop to “gnarly double black single track.” Wonderland is managed through a partnership between Rec Sites and Trails BC and the Gold Rush Cycling Club. Van Leusden acts as the go-between.

“One of my main things is working with these nonprofit groups like the cycling club and then the levels of government. Like Rec Sites and Trails BC and the City of Quesnel and kind of making everybody collaborate,” he says. “How can we take the cycling club’s vision, the City of Quesnel’s vision and still meet it with Rec Sites and Trails’ mandate? And develop these really awesome trail networks that the community can enjoy and also the City of Quesnel can utilize for attraction and retention of local residents and to boost tourism and economic development growth sort of thing.”

Bike park reborn

Down by the rec centre, the change has been even more dramatic. In 2020, the old bike park was essentially dead.

“It was completely overgrown. There was no maintenance being done. All the dirt jumps were just kind of grassy fields and then the trails were just no longer really existing,” he says.

Working from a new master plan, Quesnel rebuilt the entire area.

“We transformed that area from essentially nothing until, you know, we have five beginner trails, a paved pump track, a rubberized strider zone which is like a playground but it’s pump track but just made out of that rubberized material you see on playgrounds. We got progressive jump lines, a balance park, we got pro line full jump trails,” van Leusden says. “From 2020 to 2025 it’s just blown up and now you see, you know, 40 kids after school. They congregate at the bike park and ride there until they get picked up by their parents as the evening’s closing down.”

Dragon Mountain is the third big piece. The area already had old-school downhill lines developed in the 1990s, with an eight kilometre climbing trail added by Thomas Schoen’s First Journey Trails.

“We’ve just finished our kind of phase development plan of that mountain and it boasts 46 more trails with 50 kilometres worth of riding,” van Leusden says. “Again ranging from cross country loops to kids’ loops to flow trails to gnarly Squamish style rock slabs.”

Master plans before money

One of the biggest reasons Quesnel has been able to move quickly is simple: the plans were ready when the money showed up.

“We hired a local company to do a trails master plan of that area. That’s kind of been the big piece that’s been successful for us,” van Leusden says. “Developing these trails master plans and working with the community and having kind of a small community engagement piece working with local First Nations and then developing these trails master plans that are shovel ready projects that when funding becomes available. We’re ready to go.”

That timing lined up perfectly during the COVID years when federal and provincial governments were keen to fund outdoor infrastructure.

Since 2018, he estimates well over $2 million has gone into Quesnel’s trails and bike parks.

Beyond bikes

Despite his personal love of mountain biking, van Leusden’s role is much broader than just singletrack.

“The mountain bike side of it is one aspect. I also work on low mobility trails and multi-use trail networks,” he says.

He is working with Lhtako Dene First Nation on a cultural trails master plan. And with local rec commissions on accessible lakeside walking paths and even a new disc golf course in a fuel-managed forest near town.

“We’re working with different groups all the time. How to support them and what that area of Quesnel may need,” he says. “Trying to be diverse and not just always focus on mountain biking. That’s how it started. But now we’re branching out and looking at different aspects to engage the community in different ways.”

The Lhtako Mountain Bike Festival, which sees more than 100 riders show up for downhill at the bike park and cross country racing in Wonderland, is one example of how those relationships are playing out on the ground.

A model other towns are watching

Van Leusden’s role is still rare in Canada, but it might not stay that way. As other communities watch Quesnel succeed, he thinks more towns could benefit from having a dedicated “conduit” between clubs and city hall.

He is quick to point the spotlight back at the people who hired him.

“I just want it to be known how grateful I am for the opportunity that the city and the CRD has given me,” he says. “They took a big leap of faith in me. This was not something that I ever had dreams or aspirations of doing but I wanted to kind of boost Quesnel as a recreation place.”

There is a personal motive too.

“I have a young family and wanted my children to ride bikes. We need cool places for them to ride,” he says. “I wanna go out with my family and I wanna ride cool trails and I wanna say, yeah, I’m from Quesnel and we got some gnarly stuff to ride.”