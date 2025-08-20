How the heck is Mara Roldan feeling these days?

As Michael Woods said, cycling is a cruel, cruel sport.

Just days after one of the most unforgettable moments of her career, Mara Roldan faced the worst-case scenario. It was a crash that left her with a broken femur. “Those 48 hours were surreal,” she said. “One moment I was celebrating my first women’s worldtour win, the next I was in a hospital bed, wondering if I’d ever ride again this year. It was terrifying.”

Those 48 hours

The early days after surgery were brutal. “Even bending my knee or wiggling my toes took so much effort,” Roldan recalled. She spent over a week in the UK hospital under close watch, as swelling put her at risk of complications. Fortunately, the swelling eased, and she returned “home” to Sittard in the Netherlands to start rehab.

Support made all the difference. “My team’s medical staff and physiotherapist created a plan to help me progress each week. I was walking on crutches early and gradually switched to just one as my leg strengthened.” Mobility returned slowly at first, but she steadily regained more natural movement.

Being sidelined from races was tough. “Watching my teammates compete while I could only cheer from afar was challenging. But I focused on small wins and stayed positive. Every step forward felt like progress.”

Her rehab plan was gradual. Early weeks focused on physiotherapy and flexibility, then strength work with blood flow restriction to keep muscle mass during inactivity. Small movements like squats and low-resistance stationary biking helped rebuild her leg. Now she can hike and take short rides outside, slowly building back endurance.

Family, teammates, and the cycling community were constant sources of support. “From my director Callum staying with me through surgery to my parents flying in from Canada, and messages from women across the world tour, I’ve felt so supported. It’s heartwarming to be part of this community.”

Looking ahead, Roldan is focused on 2026. “I know it will be challenging to return to my best form and ride safely in a fast peloton. But my motivation has never been higher. I’m taking every step I can toward full recovery and the next start line.”