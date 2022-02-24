How to cheat in a bike race: Part 1

Cycling is a tough sport, and there are a lot of riders who try to find ways to cut corners. In 2018, at the Tour of Norway, Pawel Bernas showed just one of many ways to save your legs a little in a frantic finale.

In a flat stage, if a rider crashes with under 3 km to go, they will get the same time as a the bunch.

So, at this race, with 2.2 km remaining, a bunch of riders in pack crashed into a traffic island. This crash caused several other riders to hit the deck.

Although most of the riders who fell quickly tried to remount and catch back on, Bernas hopped off his bike, and pretended to have been caught in the crash. By doing so, he didn’t have to ride the last few hectic kilometres.

The performance was something that would rival the best fake dive of a soccer player.