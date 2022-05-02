How to cheat in a bike race with the stickiest bottle you’ll ever see

Cycling is tough, and a hard climb at the end of a stage can be leg-breaking. But wait! There’s an easier option. Why not grab onto a car and save yourself some pain?

That’s exactly what Burgos-BH rider Daniel Navarro did on the final stage of the Vuelta a Asturias. And the best part? He didn’t even get disqualified.

Commissaires often look the other way when it comes to a stick bottle…as long as it’s not so ridiculously egregious, as was the case for Elisa Balsamo at Paris-Roubaix. The world champ flatted, which on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, makes it extremely difficult to catch back on. Which explains her act of desperation, the ole’ bidon grab.

Which makes Navarro’s little move even wilder, given that he held on waaaaaay longer than Balsamo, and a few fans even caught it on their phones. What makes his life hack even funnier is the looks of astonishment of the riders as he blasts by.

You can check out Navarro’s move below.