How to incorporate training into your commute

Do you commute to work or school? If your commute is a reasonable ride—say, over half an hour—you can use it to complement or replace your regular rides before or after work. The good news is that no matter what, you’re getting in some miles. Adding some intensity—whether through spontaneous efforts or structured intervals—is a great way to make the most of your commute.

Using your commute as training can be simpler on the brain too, as it doesn’t necessarily need to be as structured as regular workouts. You’re riding your bike anyway, so why not throw in some efforts along the way? Even if you have a second bike for commuting—a beater version, say, compared to your regular bike—you can still use it to give ‘er. And when you do ride your nicer bike, how much nicer will it feel? Think about how baseball players warm up with weighted donuts on their bats. When they go to the plate, that lumber must sure feel light!

Proper intervals during your commute

TrainingPeaks has several good workouts that you can integrate into your commute. It’s key, of course, to make sure you are well-rested before intensity, and limit it to only a few days a week to make the most gains. Coach Jason Short recommends a few different ones, depending on the length of your ride.

For your commute, you can vary your tempo intervals based on your readiness. Start with a 1 x 10-minute tempo interval (77-91 per cent of threshold power or 86-94 per cent of threshold HR) on the way to and from work. If that feels too easy but you’re not ready for longer intervals, try 2 x 10-minute tempo intervals with a 10-minute recovery between intervals. For those ready for longer efforts, aim for a 1 x 20-minute tempo interval on each leg of your commute. Short says that tempo intervals work the upper end of the aerobic system and the lower end of the glycolytic system (the energy system that fuels short, high-intensity efforts).

Just get KOMs

This is a more fun way to get some intensity in your ride. If you’re doing the same route every day, why not pick certain segments and try to break some records? You can check out the Strava KOMs before and pick whichever you want to use as your workout. If you feel like working on your sprints, pick several short 30-second segments. If you’re looking for a longer interval, pick a few but be sure there is adequate rest in between. Although a structured workout usually involves doing repeats of the same length or time, this sort of workout treats it more as a game.

Mark those segments before you head out and have some fun. Just be sure to be aware of your surroundings and fellow commuters…don’t ride like a jerk.

Add a structured workout to the end of the ride home

If you do use a commuter bike and perhaps use a mix of regular clothes and cycling kit, you may think going home and changing gear can be a daunting task. After a long day, you may want to just relax and have some dinner and watch some TV. Since you’re already on the bike, why not find a quiet stretch of road and do some intervals? Even if you’re loaded up with panniers or a backpack, you can still get in some intensity—and even if that means your Coefficient of Drag Area (CDA) is terrible, it doesn’t matter. You’re only competing against yourself, so don’t worry too much about speed.

A fun way to get some speed in your legs is 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off. These workouts are time-efficient, allowing you to incorporate them a few times a week without long durations or excessive fatigue. The short, intense intervals provide significant cardiovascular and muscular benefits in just minutes, making them ideal for those with limited time for longer workouts.

Aim to do the 30-second “on” segment at 130 per cent of FTP or higher, followed by 30 seconds of recovery at 50 per cent of FTP. The goal is to accumulate time above 90 per cent of maximum heart rate. Beginners should start with 7-8 repeats, increasing as fitness improves, while intermediate and advanced riders can aim for 12 or more repeats.

The relationship between commuting miles and training miles

Commuting miles don’t need to be junk miles either. You may not commute every day, but if you use the rides strategically, you can also use them as recovery rides. If you had a long group ride or race on the weekend, Mondays can be a great way to get some active recovery. Likewise, if you have a big weekend planned, use Friday to have an easy spin.

Either way, if you’re doing both commuting and proper “training,” you should always remember the relationship between them. Even if the commute is full of lights and doesn’t feel quite as fluid as a nice ride in the countryside, it still factors into your training plan. As Coach Chris Case says, “Don’t treat your training plan and commute as two separate things. Rather, look at your week and ask yourself what workouts are necessary. Then plan your commute accordingly,” he recommends.