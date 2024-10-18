How to keep from going stir-crazy on the trainer

As the weather worsens, you might already be dusting off your trainers and logging onto your favourite training platform. While this a major step up from staring at a wall, it can get a bit stale at times. Mixing up your routine can help keep things interesting, especially on those days when you just feel a bit “meh.”

Join a race

To keep your training fresh, consider jumping into some Zwift races. The best part? They’re free with your subscription! You don’t have to drive anywhere, pump up your tires, or worry about a race license. With tons of races happening daily, you can easily fit one into your schedule. Even if your training plan doesn’t call for racing every few days, you could start your ride with an hour of cruising and then hop into a Crit City race at the end. Even just 10-15 minutes of racing can add some excitement and make your workout feel more rewarding.

Explore workouts

Most of the big training platforms like Zwift, MyWhoosh, or Rouvy have structured workouts. You can find a variety of options, from long intervals to quick sprints. There are pyramid sessions, FTP drills, and more. This can help keep your rides dynamic and effective.

Master the hills

On the other hand, if hills are your nemesis, Zwift can help you learn some tricks for tackling climbs. Join a group ride that heads up a significant climb, like Innsbruck. Position yourself at the front before the climb starts, and then practice “milking” or “sagging” the hill. Gradually drift toward the back as the climb progresses. By the end, you might find yourself last, but you’ll have conserved energy for a strong finish once the road levels out.

Entertain yourself

For those longer sessions, watching a movie can help pass the time. Pick something light that doesn’t require too much focus. Action films are a great choice, and you can also find pro bike races on YouTube—old or current.

If you’ve never seen the 1986 Tour de France, now’s your chance! Some riders even enjoy playing video games during their workouts, though that can be tricky if you tend to sweat a lot.

Keep it fresh

Regardless of how you choose to ride, a little variety can go a long way in keeping your motivation high during indoor training.