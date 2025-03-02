How to Watch Kuurne – Brussels – Kuurne in Canada

How to Watch Kuurne – Brussels – Kuurne in CanadaA day after a dramatic Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, riders will line up for Kuurne – Brussels- Kuurne. There is no women’s race, but the men will ride from Kortrijk to Kuurne for a total of 196.9km. There is also a junior men’s race on Sunday.

The majority of riders who raced on Saturday will be there for KBK, including Visma – Lease a Bike’s Wout van Aert will be hungry for redemption after a disappointing Omloop. The Belgian won the race in 2024. Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne has long been part of the opening weekend for the Classics. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and KBK make for a solid weekend of racing for the pros. It is seen as the opening weekend for Classics season.

Other favourites for the 76th edition of the race include Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma | Lease a Bike). Canadians racing will be Guillaume Boivin and Riley Pickrell from Israel – Premier Tech, along with Tom Pidcock’s new teammate, Nickolas Zukowsky. Pidcock, however, will not be racing.

March has a lot in store in both the men’s and women’s WorldTours.

WorldTour

March 8: Strade Bianche

March 22: Milan-San Remo

March 9-16: Paris-Nice

March 10-16: Tirreno-Adriatico

March 24-30: Volta a Catalunya

March 27: Classic Brugge-De Panne

March 28: E3 Saxo Bank Classic

March 30: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields

WWT

March 8: Strade Bianche

March 16: Trofeo Alfredo Binda

March 22: Milan-San Remo

March 27: Classic Brugge-De Panne

March 30: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields

You can catch Sunday’s action at 9:30 a.m. EST on Flobikes.com.

If you have a FloBikes account, be sure to also catch the final stage of O Gran Camiño. Israel – Premier Tech’s Derek Gee currently leads the race. He won the TT and had a great stage on Saturday, dominating the climbs. Sunday is the last day of racing, another hily day in the saddle. If he holds off, this would be his first pro stage race win.