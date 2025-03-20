How to remove your vest or jacket during a group ride or race

Spring is here! Which means ridng outside, group rides, and sunshine. That being said, weather changes during a bike race or group ride, and it may not always be easy to stop on the side of the road. If you find yourself overheating, you may want to ditch the extra layer to stay comfortable.

There are two ways to do it: hands-free or with one hand on the bars. If you’re not as comfortable riding with no hands on the bars, you may want to opt for the latter. It may take a bit longer, but you’ll still get the job done.

One hand on bars

1. Steady your bike: Hold onto the handlebars with both hands and maintain balance on your bike. It’s essential to keep control and stability while removing your vest.

2. Loosen the front zipper: Gradually unzip the front of your vest.

3. Secure one side: While riding, use your non-dominant hand to firmly grip the handlebar. This hand will provide stability and control while you remove the vest. Slip out of one arm: With your dominant hand, gently slide your arm out of the corresponding armhole of the vest.

4. Maintain control: Throughout the process, keep your focus on the road and ensure you maintain control of your bike. Pay attention to any changes in balance and adjust accordingly.

5. Continue on other side: Once one arm is out of the vest, repeat the process for the other arm. Use your dominant hand to slide your arm out of the remaining armhole while maintaining a firm grip on the handlebar with your non-dominant hand.

6. Store the vest safely: Once both arms are free, fold or roll the vest and stow it securely in your jersey pocket.

Hands-free

1. Unzip the vest or jacket as much as you can with one hand.

2. Be aware of your surroundings and location. Choose a flat, straight section of road or a gentle downhill where you can ride with the peloton.

3. Take your hands off the bars, sit back, and put weight over your saddle.

4. Slip out of one arm: Slide the vest off on one side.

5. Slip out of the second armhole: Slide the entire vest off.

6. Store the vest safely: Once both arms are free, fold or roll the vest and stow it securely in your jersey pocket.

In both instances, especially with a jacket, it is important to ensure the garment doesn’t slide down beneath you and get caught up in your wheel, which can be potentially disastrous. Always pack up the vest or jacket properly before stowing it in your back pocket.