How to sharpen your form this summer

You’ve been riding regularly all winter and spring. Long rides on the weekends, steady weekday spins, a decent base is there. But if your legs aren’t snapping the way they should during sprints or longer efforts feel a bit flat, it might be time for a reset. July has just begun, and while there’s still plenty of summer ahead, now’s a good time to sharpen your form for the rest of the season. Here’s how.

Jump into a faster group ride

Cruisy weekend rides with friends are great. It’s nice for catching up and grabbing a coffee mid-spin. But if you’re looking to add some intensity, they may not be enough. Look for a fast-paced drop ride. Maybe one that has you fighting to hang on. You’ll still get the social side of group riding, but with the added benefit of being pushed to your limits. It’s a fun, hard way to build top-end fitness without heading to the pain cave alone.

Ease off the endless endurance rides

Long rides are the foundation of good form. But too many of them can leave your legs too drained to go hard when it counts. If you’re stacking multiple five-hour days, chances are you’re dulling your edge. Try scaling back the volume and focus on quality instead. That means shorter rides with targeted efforts that push your limits. The fitness is already there; now it’s time to wake it up. And if you’re bored of your route, try doing it in reverse! All those uphills are descents (and the inverse) but you’ll be amazed at the new scenery from the other side of the road.

Add interval training

Intervals are one of the most efficient ways to get faster. especially if time is tight. Whether it’s short, sharp efforts or longer threshold blocks, structured intervals will give your fitness a kick. Pick a goal. Is it sprinting, climbing, time trialling you want to work on? Then design your sessions to match. Even a few weeks of focused intervals can bring real gains.

Switch up the terrain

If you’ve got a cyclocross, gravel or mountain bike collecting dust, now’s the time to put it to use. Riding trails or grass forces you to accelerate repeatedly, work different muscles, and improve your bike handling. These are all good things for road fitness too. And know what else? It’s just plain fun. Mixing in some off-road rides can shake up your routine and help round out your abilities on the bike.

Don’t forget to rest

If you’re feeling sluggish even with all the right workouts, you might just be tired. When you ride a lot, especially in the heat, fatigue creeps up. Don’t be afraid to take a step back for a few days. Cutting volume and intensity for a week can let your body catch up—and you’ll often come back stronger and more motivated.

Summer has just begun, but man, it goes fast. With a few small tweaks, you can finish the season feeling fast, fresh and fired up.