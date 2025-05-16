How to stay cool while commuting in the heat

The weather is about to get warmer in Canada as summer approaches, which means there can be some intense heat for riding. The impact of hot weather varies for everyone, especially as temperatures soar into the high 20s and 30s Celsius. Adapting your commuting routine becomes crucial. Arriving at your destination exhausted and sweaty is far from ideal, but with a few simple

1. Hydration is key

Even if your commute isn’t very long, it’s essential to carry cold water. A refreshing drink midway can prevent overheating and quench your thirst. Staying hydrated helps regulate your body temperature, ensuring you stay comfortable on hot days.

2. Opt for lightweight clothing

For a comfortable ride in hot weather, choose fabrics that are lightweight and in light colors to minimize perspiration. Loose-fitting garments made from breathable materials like linen can shield you from the sun while keeping you cool. Consider performance apparel designed to wick away sweat, and pack a change of clothes for when you reach your destination. Wearing a cycling cap can also help manage sweat and keep it from dripping into your eyes.

3. But trust me on the sunscreen

Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is crucial for both your immediate comfort and long-term health. Sunburn can be incredibly uncomfortable, and safeguarding your skin is well worth the effort. Applying sunscreen before heading out on a sunny summer day is highly advisable, especially during your commute.

4. Consider using panniers or bike bags instead of a backpack