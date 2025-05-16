How to stay cool while commuting in the heat
Summer means humidity, scorching temperatures, and sweaty backs, but there are ways to manage the hottest days on the bike
The weather is about to get warmer in Canada as summer approaches, which means there can be some intense heat for riding. The impact of hot weather varies for everyone, especially as temperatures soar into the high 20s and 30s Celsius. Adapting your commuting routine becomes crucial. Arriving at your destination exhausted and sweaty is far from ideal, but with a few simple
1. Hydration is key
Even if your commute isn’t very long, it’s essential to carry cold water. A refreshing drink midway can prevent overheating and quench your thirst. Staying hydrated helps regulate your body temperature, ensuring you stay comfortable on hot days.
2. Opt for lightweight clothing
For a comfortable ride in hot weather, choose fabrics that are lightweight and in light colors to minimize perspiration. Loose-fitting garments made from breathable materials like linen can shield you from the sun while keeping you cool. Consider performance apparel designed to wick away sweat, and pack a change of clothes for when you reach your destination. Wearing a cycling cap can also help manage sweat and keep it from dripping into your eyes.
3. But trust me on the sunscreen
Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is crucial for both your immediate comfort and long-term health. Sunburn can be incredibly uncomfortable, and safeguarding your skin is well worth the effort. Applying sunscreen before heading out on a sunny summer day is highly advisable, especially during your commute.
4. Consider using panniers or bike bags instead of a backpack
Riding with a backpack in hot weather often results in a sweaty back. To prevent this, opt for panniers or bike bags that allow air to circulate and keep your back cool while transporting your belongings. This not only alleviates the weight from your shoulders but also enhances comfort during your ride
5. Don’t forget to wear sunnies
Protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays is just as important as safeguarding your skin. Sunglasses not only shield your eyes from bugs, dust, and debris but also enhance visibility on bright, sunny days.
6. Be prepared with a rain jacket
Summer days often bring unexpected thunderstorms, complete with pouring rain, strong winds, and lightning. While a sudden downpour can be refreshing, it’s wise to be prepared to stay dry. Keep a rain jacket handy so you’re always ready for unpredictable weather. If caught in a thunderstorm, seek shelter promptly for safety.
7. Seek shaded routes
Choosing narrow roads or bike paths lined with trees and greenery can significantly reduce the heat during your commute, making it more pleasant. Avoiding direct sunlight and opting for shaded areas can make a noticeable difference, as trees naturally cool the air and provide relief from the intense rays of sunlight.
8. Take ‘er easy, bud
Riding aggressively on your commute can cause your body to heat up quickly, leading to increased sweating and fatigue in hot weather. If you typically ride with intensity or feel rushed, consider easing up a bit to make your ride more enjoyable. Giving yourself ample time to reach your destination and adopting a relaxed pace is a smart approach in hot conditions.