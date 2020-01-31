How to watch 2020 cyclocross world championships Dübendorf, Switzerland

A long season of racing in the mud is about to come to a dramatic conclusion this weekend, as 2020 UCI Cyclocross World Championships land in Dübendorf, Switzerland. All the best ‘crossers in the world will be there, competing for one of six rainbow jerseys. Here’s how you can watch at home from Canada.

Viewing: 2020 UCI Cyclocross World Championships – Dübendorf, Switzerland

If you can’t make it to the giant airfield venue for worlds in Dübendorf, there’s a few ways you can watch from home. Flowbikes streaming Saturday’s elite women’s race and Sunday’s elite men’s race to viewers back here in Canada. Fubo TV is on a similar schedule.

Fans in the U.S.A. can watch racing on the Olympic Channel or on NBC Universal.

Red Bull TV will be broadcasting the weekends racing, but it will be georestricted. Canadians and U.S. fans trying to watch through Red Bull TV’s streaming service will find themselves geoblocked.

You can follow live timing for all the events on the UCI website, where you will also find full start lists for each event.

If you’re looking to watch under-23 or junior racing, for men or women, head to the UCI’s live-streaming page. Any events being broadcast will be geoblocked. That mean’s you’ll have to head to Flowbikes for the elite men’s and women’s live broadcast.

Canadians in Dübendorf

Canada has a 12-rider team in Switzerland. Canadian national champion and Pan-American champ Maghalie Rochette is leading the charge. After her eighth place finish last weekend at Hoogerheide, the Netherlands, Rochette finished sixth in the World Cup series overall. Canadian elite men’s national champion Michael van den Ham, under-23 women’s Pan American continental champion Ruby West and junior women’s national champion Emilly Johnston add firepower to the Canadian squad.

For the first time ever, UCI Cyclocross World Championships will include a separate junior women’s race and junior women’s world champion. It’s an exciting development, and Canada has two women entered. Canadian junior women’s national champion Emilly Johnston (Comox, B.C.) and Claire Steciuk (Midhurst, Ont.) will take on an international field in Switzerland. With a huge field of 50 women on the start list in Dübendorf, it’s fair to say the addition of this category is long overdue.

Schedule: 2020 UCI Cyclocross World Championships – Dübendorf, Switzerland

Saturday, 1 February 2020

11:00 – Junior Women (5:00AM EST / 2:00AM PST)

13:00 – Under-23 Men (7:00AM EST / 4:00AM PST)

15:00 – Elite Women (9:00AM EST / 6:00AM PST live on Flowbikes)

Sunday, 2 February 2020

11:00 – Junior Men (5:00AM EST / 2:00AM PST)

13:00 – Under-23 Women (7:00AM EST / 4:00AM PST)

14:30 – Elite Men (8:30AM EST / 5:30AM PST live on Flowbikes)