How to watch the 2021 edition of Paris-Roubaix in Canada

The 118th edition of Paris Roubaix will be happening this weekend—it’s first run since 2019. This year’s event will feature a new women’s race on Saturday. On Sunday, the junior and elite men will take to the course.

Originally scheduled for April 11 of this year, the race was postponed due to pandemic restrictions after being cancelled in the 2020 season. Known as the Hell of the North, this course will take riders through the notoriously bumpy cobblestone roads of northern Paris toward the finish in Roubaix. The forecasted rain and strong winds will make this edition of the race a true test of riders’ bike handling abilities and grit.

The Paris-Roubaix course

All races finish at the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux in Roubaix. The inaugural women’s route will kick off in Denain, approximately 130 km north of the men’s start in Compiègne. The women’s route will involve 29.2 km of pavé spread over 17 sectors , compared with the men’s 259-km route, which includes 55 km of pavé. The final 85 km of cobblestone-ridden sectors of the race are the same for both men and women.

For the men’s race, the 2021 route remains largely unchanged from the 2019 course, aside from the addition of a 30th secteur of pavé: the Hameau de Buat. First introduced in 2005, this cobbled section has not been seen since the 2015 race. It will precede the Vertain, a historically downhill sector which will be approached from the opposite direction for a slight ascent within the 2021 route. Riders will have 30 km to regroup before reaching the Arrenberg Forest.

One notable omission from the women’s route is the Arrenberg Forest, the 2.4-km cobbled road notorious for making or ruining a rider’s race. The women’s race is not being let off easy though. The Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l’Arbre, both five-star sections like Arrenberg, will be included in both routes. The Mons-en-Pévèle appears 50 km from the finish, and has turned many pelotons into muddy melees in rainy conditions. Only 15 km from the finish line, both races will pass through the Carrefour de l’Arbre, an arduous section of cobblestone that can only be likened to a rocky wave.

Who to watch—women

The inaugural women’s race is a must-watch. The unique difficulty of the cobbled sections will make for an unpredictable result. The event includes major contenders, such as Olympic TT gold medallist Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) and Canadian national champion Alison Jackson (Liv Racing), fresh off a strong sixth-place finish at UCI road world championships.

Who to watch—men

The men’s lineup will make for a riveting second day. Look out for defending champion Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) as he goes head to head with Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who is looking for redemption after missing the podium at the recent world championships. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora–Hansgrohe), who won in 2018, will also be competing. Canadians lining up at Paris-Roubaix include Hugo Houle, newly minted national champion Guillaume Boivin and Benjamin Perry, who will make his debut at the Hell of the North.

How watch Paris-Roubaix

You can stream Paris-Roubaix on FloBikes. Paris-Roubaix Femmes stream starts Saturday, 9:15 a.m. EDT. The traditional Sunday in Hell gets underway at 4:55 a.m. EDT. While the junior race has been important in developing young riders—Boivin rode it in 2007—it will not be streamed this year.