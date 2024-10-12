How to watch 2024 Il Lombardia in Canada

The leaves are falling…so that means it’s time for Il Lombardia. The 2024 Il Lombardia is set to be a battle royale between the top pros as the season comes to a close.

The odds-on favourite is none other than Tadej Pogacar, who has won the event the last three years. He hopes to become only the second rider in history to win it four times in a row. The last to do so was Fausto Coppi—he won in 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, and then one final time in 1954.

A heckuva year for Pogi

Pogi has been busy this year making all sorts of milestones, including the triple crown. The Team UAE Emirates rider won the Tour de France over Jonas Vingegaard, following a dominant win at the Giro d’Italia over Dani Martinez and 2023 runner-up Geraint Thomas. On Sept. 29, he took a win for the ages in Zurich, winning the 2024 UCI road worlds. Not only did he win, he did so in style. Pogi broke clear with 100 km to go, ultimately soloing in for the final 50 km.

Different route for 2024

The route for Il Lombardia has been officially altered due to severe weather conditions in northern Italy. Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage, including landslides and road deterioration. That prompted changes to the race course. One major change is the replacement of the Passo di Ganda, originally scheduled after 37 kilometres. Riders will head towards Albino instead of Gazzaniga after about 40 kilometres. Additionally, due to concerns about potential flooding in Como, the finish line has been moved to Viale Felice Cavalotti, away from the originally planned Lungo Lario Trento.

Stacked competion for Lombardy

Pogi will face stiff competition from Olympic double champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe), and Enric Mas (Movistar Team). British star Tom Pidcock has been “deselected” by his INEOS Grenadiers at the 11th hour. You can read about that here.

Given the Slovenian’s form of late, it could be another incredible race to watch. Maybe he will break away from the gun, for kicks?

Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report and photos, so be sure to check here after, as well as our Instagram and X account. You can watch the race live on Flobikes.com