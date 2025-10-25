How to watch all the Euro ‘Cross this weekend

Cross is here! It’s a busy, busy weekend for ‘cross in Europe with two big races. We’ve got the Exact Cross Heerderstrand on Saturday and the Superprestige round in Overijse on Sunday.

On Saturday, the series moves to Heerde in the Netherlands for the Exact Cross. The course runs along a recreation lake, a backdrop that always makes for some pretty cool shots. Both defending champions, Eli Iserbyt and Ceylin Alvarado, are sidelined by injuries, so that’s a bummer.

Joris Nieuwenhuis, Laurens Sweeck and Niels Vandeputte are among the men’s favourites, while world champion Fem van Empel is the standout name in the women’s race.

Sunday brings the Superprestige stop in Overijse. The race has been part of the cyclocross calendar since 1960.

Last year, Thibau Nys and Lucinda Brand took the wins. Brand returns and will line up against Van Empel, Marion Norbert-Riberolle, Sara Casasola and Kata Blanka Vas.

Nys won’t start this time, so the men’s field will feature many of the same contenders seen last Sunday.

It’s still super fun to watch ‘cross. Canadian Cycling Magazine will be covering all the biggest races.

You can watch both races on Flobikes.com.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions