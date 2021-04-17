There are four Canadians on the start list for the first of the Ardennes Classics this Sunday. Fans here in North America can watch Amstel Gold Race and Women’s Amstel Gold live on FloBikes.

Amstel Gold back for 2021

After a forced hiatus in 2020, Amstel Gold Race is back on the calendar for 2021. Ongoing health restrictions have led the Ardennes Classic to set a fresh, more urban route for this year. That could open racing wide open, letting more sprinters into the race alongside the Classics specialists. Notably, 2019 winner Mathieu van der Poel will be absent from the men’s race, as he prepares for his mountain bike World Cup XCO season.

Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM), and Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) are the two Canadians on the startlist for the women’s Amstel Gold Race. There is also two Canadians on the men’s side, with Hugo Houle lining up for Astana and Alex Cataford with Israel Start-Up Nation.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race in Canada

Both men’s and women’s Amstel Gold Races will be broadcast live in Canada (and the U.S.) on FloBikes.

Women’s racing starts at 5:05 AM (EDT), Sunday, April 18. The Men’s Amstel Gold Race starts at 8:00 AM (EDT).

2021 Amstel Gold Race

Amstel Gold Start Time (EDT) End Time (EDT) Women’s Race 5:05 AM 6:05 AM Men’s Race 8:00 AM 11:50 AM

The Ardennes Classics continue on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 with La Flesche Wallonne and Fleche Wallonne Femmes. Again, bot men’s and women’s races will be broadcast live on FloBikes.