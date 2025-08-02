How to watch Clásica San Sebastián

WorldTour racing is back on Saturday! It’s time for the Clásica San Sebastián. Nestled in the Basque Country, riders will tackle a 212.7-km course. It features just under 4,000 m (!) of climbing. While the route has been slightly shortened compared to last year, it is still hard as hell.

Early climbs have been reduced from five to three. However, their difficulty remains high, capable of setting a punishing pace that could wear down the peloton. The iconic Jaizkibel climb kicks things off with 62 km remaining. It is a 7.9-km ascent averaging 5.5 per cent, followed by a technical descent. Next is the brutal Erlaitz climb. It is 4 km long with an average gradient over 10 per cent, summit reached at 43 km to go. This section often proves decisive, as riders attack and break away.

In the closing stages, the Murgil Tontorra ascent looms with 7.7 km left. Its steep 2-km stretch includes a punishing 500-m ramp at 15 per cent, a classic Basque ‘wall’ that can shatter groups and shape the finale. From there, a technical descent leads into a fast, flat finish in the heart of San Sebastián, where the winner will emerge—either solo or from a small sprint.

Top favourites include Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso, returning from injury—both with UAE Team Emirates. Defending champion Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro Cycling) is there, while Primož Roglič, now with Bora-Hansgrohe, is a strong contender in the climbs. The Slovenian rode a decent Tour—will his fitness carry through for a big result? There is one Canadian racing, Michael Leonard of INEOS Grenadiers. To watch it, tune into FloBikes.com.

And check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report after! You can watch the race beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Don’t forget, there’s also the queen stage of the Tour de France Femmes going down today too. So much bike racing!

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions