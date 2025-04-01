How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen in Canada

The pro racing scene is in full flight–after a thrilling Gent Wevelgem on Sunday, the pros will race once again in Belgium, to contest the Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday. It’s a longstanding race–the men’s began back in 1945, and the women in 2012.

It’s one of the many big races that go down in Flanders including E3 Saxo Classic, Gent-Wevelgem, the Classic Brugge-De Panne, and the Tour of Flanders. Dwars door Vlaanderen takes place on a Wednesday and, for the last 7 years, has acted as a lead-up to the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

The men’s race

Some of the favourites for the men’s race include top competitors such as Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty), Jonathan Milan (Lidl – Trek), Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), Mads Pedersen (Lidl – Trek), Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), and Magnus Sheffield (INEOS Grenadiers). Interestingly, van Aert is listed second on the Visma roster–will he be working for Jorgenson? Remember, this was the same race that sidelined van Aert’s season in 2024.

Jorgenson has spoken out about the Belgian, reminding fans just how good he is. “Just look at Wout’s palmarès, he’s one of the best riders of all time,” Jorgenson said to VRT.

Riley Pickrell will be the sole Canuck in the men’s race, racing for Israel – Premier Tech.

The women’s race

Some of the favourites for the women’s race include riders like Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx – Protime), Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Marianne Vos (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), Elisa Balsamo (Lidl – Trek), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto), Marta Lach (Team SD Worx – Protime), Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx – Protime), Chiara Consonni (CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto), Liane Lippert (Movistar Team), and Elise Chabbey (FDJ – SUEZ).

Canadians racing include: Mara Roldan (Team Picnic PostNL), Simone Boilard (Uno-X Mobility), Adèle Normand (St Michel – Preference Home – Auber93) and her sister, Florence Normand (Winspace Orange Seal).

The men race 184.2km and the women race 128.5km. You can catch the action on FloBikes.com. Coverage begins at 8:15 EDT for the men, and 10:00 EDT for the women. Canadian Cycling Magazine will also have a report after for both races.