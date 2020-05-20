How to watch ESPN’s ‘LANCE’ 30 for 30 documentary in Canada

The first episode of the latest Lance Armstrong documentary will be broadcast on ESPN, Sunday, May 24 at 9:00 p.m. EST. The highly anticipated two episode documentary, named simply ‘Lance‘, will cover Armstrong’s career as part of the network’s 30 for 30 series. Love him, or love to hate him, many cyclists are eagerly awaiting the release of the newest doc.

RELATED: Armstrong promises not to lie in new documentary

ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary project was started in 2009 to celebrating the company’s thirtieth year. The series is comprised of in-depth documentaries about some of the most compelling sports stories of the past 30 years.

Although The Last Dance (ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary) is currently streaming on Netflix Canada, users hoping to tune in to the 30 for 30 Lance episode on Sunday, are out of luck. As of now ESPN has not made any plans to broadcast the documentary on Netflix Canada.

In order to stream Lance, Canadians will have to go through a series of steps including downloading a VPN and signing up for an American streaming service.

How to watch Lance

1. Download a VPN

A virtual private network (VPN) will mask your IP address and allow you to access content restricted in your country. ExpressVPN is a reliable option. The company offers apps for pretty much everything, including routers.

2. Make an ESPN+ account

Navigate to the ESPN+ webpage and sign up for an account. The account will cost $5 USD per month but you’re free to cancel any time.