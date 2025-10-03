How to Watch Exact Cross 2025–2026: Live Streams, TV, and Replays

The first big ’cross race in Europe is almost here! The season starts in Belgium, obvi.

We here at Canadian Cycling Magazine are getting over the term, “’cross is coming,” but guess what — “’cross is coming.” Well, it’s here.

The Exact Cross season is set to deliver seven rounds of pure cyclo-cross action across Belgium and the Netherlands. Expect fast starts, technical courses, and plenty of mud, sand, and drama as the sport’s biggest names and rising stars clash week after week.

The series starts Saturday in Meulebeke, Belgium.

It’s a tough course with tight corners and a twisting lap around the park.

Two weeks later, on Oct. 18, the Robotlandcross in Essen brings the series back to one of its established classics near the Dutch border. It’s a tight course, and you’ve gotta be at the front.

The next stop moves to the Netherlands with the Heerderstrand Cross in Heerde on October 25.

Heerderstrand is set against a wide, open lakeside backdrop. The sandy stretches and crosswinds guarantee a spectacular race that usually favours riders who thrive in unpredictable conditions.

Then, the series shifts to Kortrijk on Dec. 13 for the Leiecross. (That was the home of Canada’s Steve Bauer when he was a pro, by the way.)

The new year begins in the sand pits of Mol on Jan. 2 at the Zilvermeercross. Here, finesse meets brute strength as specialists try to master the loose terrain of the Zilvermeer — a course that has produced many memorable battles.

On Feb. 4, the series heads to Maldegem for the Parkcross. With its technical bends and typically cold conditions, this round is all about resilience and sharp handling.

Finally, on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the Waaslandcross in Sint-Niklaas wraps up the campaign. The hard, fast laps provide a fitting finale, often rewarding aggressive racing right to the finish line.

And if you want to watch the first Exact Cross, you can check it out on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine is stoked for ’cross and will have a report and photos after each race.