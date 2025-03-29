How to watch Gent-Wevelgem in Canada

On Sunday, pro men and women will be racing Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium. For the men, this is the 87th edition of the race; for the women, the 14th.

Both races begin in Ypres, with the men riding 250.3 km, and the women 168.9 km. Plenty of big names will be there in the women’s event, including Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, Elisa Longo Borghini, Elisa Balsamo, Karlijn Swinkels, Chloé Dygert, Marta Lach, and Chiara Consonni.

Women’s race

There will also be a large Canadian contingent—including EF Education-Oatly’s Alison Jackson, who returns to racing after breaking her scaphoid at the UAE Tour. Other Canucks include Sarah Van Dam (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team), Magdalène Vallières (EF Education-Oatly), Kiara Lylyk, and Florence Normand (both Winspace Orange Seal).

Men’s race

On the men’s side, the race favourites include Jasper Philipsen, Biniam Girmay, Jonathan Milan, Matteo Jorgenson, Mads Pedersen, Arnaud De Lie, Tim Merlier, Olav Kooij, and Tim Wellens. Israel Premier Tech will be sending three Canadians to Gent-Wevelgem: Guillaume Boivin, Pier-André Côté, and Riley Pickrell.

The 2024 Gent-Wevelgem saw strong winds shake up the peloton early on, setting the stage for a fierce battle between Mathieu van der Poel and Mads Pedersen. In the end, it was Pedersen, the 2019 world champion, who claimed his second Gent-Wevelgem title, beating out van der Poel. Riley Pickrell was the top Canadian, finishing 83rd.

Lorena Wiebes won a photo finish against Elisa Balsamo at the 2024 Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, securing her second WorldTour win of the season and SD Worx-Protime’s fourth. Canadian champion Maggie Coles-Lyster finished 10th, just a few days after placing 29th at Classic Brugge-De Panne, while Simone Boilard took 16th.

Coverage of the race begins at 7:40 a.m. EDT for the men, and 10:00 a.m. EDT for the women. You can watch the action on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will also have a report after the race.