How to watch La Flèche Wallonne in Canada

So much racing! The pro peloton is back in Belgium for another Ardennes classic, La Flèche Wallonne. It’s one of the biggest midweek one-day races, held on a Wednesday between Amstel Gold and Liège–Bastogne–Liège. On Sunday, cycling fans were treated to some incredible racing in Holland, with Mattias Skjelmose taking an incredible win, beating Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel.

In the women’s race, Mischa Bredewold also had a big day, taking the best win of her career so far. Canada was well represented in the race with Alison Jackson taking seventh and Mara Roldan cracking the top-10 — a first for her in her first year at the WorldTour level.

The brutal finish at Flèche

La Flèche Wallonne literally translates to the Walloon Arrow. Like La Flèche Brabançonne (or De Brabantse Pijl, for you Flemish-leaning folk), the word arrow refers to a poetic branding of the race due to its explosive finishes. La Flèche Wallonne finishes on the very tough Mur de Huy. It’s 1.3 km long, but with ramps over 20 percent gradient, making it a brutal finish.

There have been two notable Canadian finishes over the years, with Mike Woods taking third place at the 2020 edition, and 18-year-old Geneviève Jeanson winning it in 2000.

The 2025 La Flèche Wallonne will feature riders like Pogačar, Evenepoel, Marc Hirschi, Enric Mas, Ben O’Connor, Oscar Onley, Skjelmose, Thomas Pidcock, Alex Aranburu, and Magnus Cort. Canadians include time trialist extraordinaire Michael Leonard (INEOS Grenadiers) and Nickolas Zukowsky, who has been an absolute workhorse this year for his Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team.

In the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, some of the riders to watch are Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, Elisa Longo Borghini, Juliette Labous, Évita Muzic, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Noemi Rüegg, Liane Lippert, and Elise Chabbey. Canadians racing in the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Féminine include Magdeleine Vallieres, Alison Jackson, Jenaya Francis, Nadia Gontova, Kiara Lylyk, Simone Boilard, and Adèle Normand.

The men race 205.1 km and the women race 140.7 km. Coverage on FloBikes.com begins at 6:45 EDT for the fellas and 10:55 EDT for the femmes.

