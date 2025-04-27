The oldest of the five Monuments in professional road cycling, Liège–Bastogne–Liège is Sunday. It was first held in 1892, which is why it’s often nicknamed La Doyenne — French for “The Old Lady.”

It’s a key part of the Ardennes Classics, known for its relentless climbs and brutal terrain in the region in Belgium. Only Milan–San Remo comes close in age (first held in 1907), but Liège beats it by 15 years.

Big names for Liège–Bastogne–Liège

Given its stature, it’s no surprise that many of the biggest names will be there going for the win. Tadej Pogačar is the clear favourite for Liège–Bastogne–Liège, with Remco Evenepoel as his biggest threat on familiar Belgian roads, along with Tom Pidcock. Marc Hirschi could play a key supporting role or take his own chance if the race opens up.

Enric Mas, Ben O’Connor and Tom Pidcock are solid contenders, while Oscar Onley, Alex Aranburu and Mattias Skjelmose round out the list of outsiders who could shake things up if the favourites hesitate. Skjelmose crashed at Flèche Wallonne but thankfully nothing was broken, so he will be there after a brilliant Amstel Gold Race.

Nickolas Zukowsky will be there again, working for his Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team. The former national Canadian champion has been exceptionally strong this spring, often at the front doing tempo for his team leader, Pidcock.

The women’s race

Favourites for the women’s race are Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini, Juliette Labous, Chloé Dygert, Mischa Bredewold, Évita Muzic, Liane Lippert, and Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

There will be plenty of Canadians racing. Uno-X’s Simone Boilard will be there, rocking the special 7-Eleven jersey for the day. Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Oatly) has had a great spring and the tough course suits her. Adèle Normand (St Michel – Préférence Home – Auber93) will also be racing on Sunday.

How to watch Liège–Bastogne–Liège in Canada

The men will race 252 km with the women racing 152.9 km.

Coverage for the Liège–Bastogne–Liège for fellas begins at 6:00 EDT, and for the Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes begins at 10:55 EDT.

You can check it out on Flobikes.com

