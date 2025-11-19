How to watch Maghalie Rochette at the first ‘cross World Cup

Maghalie Rochette will be back in red-and-white on Sunday! The longtime Canadian ‘cross star took a big win in Levis, Que on Saturday, which means she’s back in the maple leaf jersey/skinsuit for a year.

Rochette dominated the 2025 Canadian cyclocross elite women’s race at Parc de la Rivière-Etchemin in Lévis, QC, winning her fourth national title in cold, windy conditions. With the Holmgren sisters absent, Rochette took the lead from the first lap and quickly opened a gap over Alberta’s Sidney McGill, who had finished third last year.

Despite frozen mud in the morning that softened as the day went on, Rochette maintained a strong advantage through all five laps, showing that running in the slick conditions was key. She crossed the finish 30 seconds ahead of McGill, who had been unable to match her pace.

Now, both she and McGill will begin their European campaign–and most likely, with more snow!

The 2025-2026 UCI Cyclocross World Cup kicks off in Tabor, Czech Republic on Sunday with elite men, women, under-23 men and junior men and women racing.

Cameron Jette will also be there in the elite men’s race. He finished sixth at the nationals, and 16th at the C1 on Sunday.

Although there’s no Mathieu van der Poel or Wout van Aert racing, there’s plenty of big names in both the elite races. Will Lucinda Brand continue her very strong start to the season? Lars van der Haar has also been riding exceptionally well.

As far as MvdP–it sounds like he will be beginning his 2025-2026 campaign during the Kerstperiod–the Christmas races. Which one is unclear, but his team hinted that’s where he will begin his season. Remember this one is a big one for the reigning world champ. Right now the multiple world champ is tied for the all-time win record (7) with Erik De Vlaeminck. Next year the UCI cyclocross world championships tale place at the end of January in Hulst, The Netherlands. So if he does it there it will be equally sweet as it will be on home soil.

To watch Sunday’s race, tune into Flobikes.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 EST. If you miss it, check back here to see how Rochette, McGill and Jette fared. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report.

