How to watch Mike Woods at the Tour de Suisse

The women’s Tour de Suisse ended on Sunday, and right after, the men’s has begun. Marlen Reusser (Movistar Team) took the overall, with Lidl-Trek’s Isabelle Holmgren riding well in her first go at the Swiss stage race. The Oro-Medonte, Ont., rider rode consistently, including a strong final stage where she finished 9th. She would finish an impressive 14th overall, third in the young riders competition.

Sunday’s debut stage for the men saw Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) snag the win and leader’s jersey.

Stage 2 on Monday promises an exciting day of racing. It’s a lumpy 177 km from Aarau to Schwarzsee.

The stage features 2,500 m of climbing, with the bulk of the elevation coming in the final half of the race. Riders will face several small climbs, with the penultimate ascent being 1.6 km at 6.7 per cent, finishing just 15 km from the finish line. Although the climb could shake up the peloton, it’s the final 5 km that could decide the race. It has an average gradient of just over 3 percent. So, the closing section provides a perfect opportunity for a late attack or a strong finish.

Despite the climbs, a sprint finish in Schwarzsee is still very much on the cards for those who can survive the rolling terrain. The pack will likely fight for position in the final 500 m as the road flattens out.

There are two Canadians riding—Mike Woods and Hugo Houle of Israel Premier Tech. It’s the national road champion’s first race back since crashing out of Milano-Torino, which resulted in a broken collarbone. After surgery and recovery, the multiple Grand Tour stage winner is back. Both Canucks finished in the mix in Stage 1, with Houle coming in at 22nd and Woods at 24th.

To watch Stage 2, head on over to Flobikes.com. Coverage begins at 8:50 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a report after the stage, too!

