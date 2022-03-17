How to watch Milan-San Remo in Canada

Who will take the the first monument of 2022? Milan-Sanr Remo, also known as “The Spring Classic” or “La Classicissima”, is almost here. With a distance of 298 km it is the longest professional one-day race in modern cycling. The 113th edition is set to be a good one, with almost all of the favourites ready to toe the line. Will there be a breakaway or will it be a bunch sprint?

Milano-Sanremo, the road is marked!

The signage that will allow cycling enthusiasts to follow the road cycled by the champions of the sport has been unveiled on the Poggio di Sanremo today. Read more > https://t.co/Vj1neKlwEd#MilanoSanremo pic.twitter.com/vBkNkvigCU — Milano Sanremo (@Milano_Sanremo) March 17, 2022

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) could probably win either way, but Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) could throw a Slovenian wrench into the Dutch rider’s plans. Pog could do something wild like breakaway up the final climb, the Poggio, the way he’s been riding.

Of course if it’s a large sprint, someone like Caleb Ewan and Jasper Philipsen could take the win. There’s always Ineos Grenadiers riders Filippo Ganna or Elia Viviani as wild cards.

Fabio Jakobsen will be the leader for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl after 2019 winner Julian Alaphilippe has to skip the race as a result of bronchitis.

Milan-San Remo gets underway at 9:50 local time (10:50 GMT, 06:50 EST) and you can watch it on GCN+.