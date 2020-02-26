How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

The spring classics are back to signal the end (-ish) of winter and the beginning of weekly WorldTour races.

The 75th edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will take place Feb. 29. The first cobbled classic of the season, Omloop sets the stage for the rest of the Flemish classics.

Last year, Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Czech Zdenek Stybar took the win in Omloop’s men’s race. The women’s race started ten minutes after the men, but, just 35 km into racing, Biglia Pro Cycling’s Swiss rider Nicole Hanselmann caught up with the tail end of the slower moving men’s race.

The women’s race was neutralized and racers were forced to wait ten minutes before riders were sent off with the same time gaps they had when neutralized. Hanselmann was caught on the first climb and Dutch rider Chantal Blaak won Omloop Het Niewsblad. The incident prompted social media outcry from people in and outside of the cycling world. According to the Omloop website, the men’s and women’s races will be once again starting ten minutes apart this year.

RELATED: Women’s race catches the men at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

This year’s race will feature nine cobbled sectors and 13 cobbled climbs, more than the race has ever had. The men’s race should be interesting with cyclocross world champion Mathieu van der Poel and a surprise Wout Van Aert appearance. The Jumbo-Visma rider has made a last minute change to his schedule due to the potential cancellation of Italian events. This will mark Van Aert’s road racing debut.

RELATED: Coronavirus in nothern Italy puts Milan-San Remo at risk



Flobikes will be streaming the race, starting at 5:00 AM PST/8:00 AM EST

UAE tour Stage 7: Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi Breakwater

The last stage of the UAE tour takes place early Saturday morning (or very late on Friday for any West Coast night owls). The race will be broadcast at 2:45 AM PST/5:45 AM EST. You should be able to watch the final stage of the UAE tour and go right into watching Omloop on Satuday morning.

Photo: Sirotti

Flobikes is currently broadcasting the UAE tour.

2020 UCI Track World Championships

The 2020 UCI Track World Championships are currently taking place in Berlin, and will continue from Wednesday Feb. 26, to Sunday, Mar. 1. This is the last track event before the Olympics, and the Canadian women’s team pursuit squad have already broken a national record the qualifiers.

RELATED: Canadian women’s team pursuit squad breaks national record in Worlds qualifying

Flobikes is streaming the World Championships and the UCI Track Cycling twitter account is posting regular updates