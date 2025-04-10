How to watch Paris – Roubaix in Canada

It’s almost gameday, fans!

Paris-Roubaix… a.k.a. Hell of the North… is one of cycling’s most iconic and brutal one-day races. As we all know, it’s held annually in northern France, and it’s famous for its punishing cobblestone sections, which challenge even the most seasoned riders. The 260-kilometre course for men and the 150-kilometre course for women wind through harsh terrain, where riders endure relentless bumps, dust, and rain. With a history dating back to 1896, it’s a race of survival and strategy. The winner, often a classics specialist, must be tough, skilled, and lucky—navigating both the cobbles and the unpredictable weather. Its muddy, gritty nature captures the essence of cycling’s rawest form. So yeah, it’s tough. But great for us fans sitting on the couch!

The men’s race is on Sunday, and the women’s is on Saturday. And since it’s (arguably but not really) one of the greatest and toughest one-day races in the world, let’s break it down with predictions for a totally unpredictable race.

Men’s race

Tadej Pogačar. Like there’s no way, right? Of course, he is becoming the absolute G.O.A.T.—sorry, Eddy, but he’s getting there. Roubaix is totally unpredictable. There will be flats. There will be crashes. And yes, one of the strongest riders will win, but who will it be? Mads Pedersen of Lidl–Trek? Alpecin–Deceuninck’s Mathieu van der Poel? Visma–Lease a Bike’s Wout van Aert? Or… the Slovenian fella? TBD.

Women’s race

The women race on Saturday. And goodness, it’s gonna be a battle royale. Among the top favourites for this year’s Paris-Roubaix are Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes, both bringing serious power and form into the race. Elisa Balsamo has the speed and grit to be a threat on the cobbles, while Marianne Vos, a legend of the sport, can never be counted out. Chloé Dygert is a wildcard with raw strength and time trial ability that could play well over the brutal pavé. Elise Chabbey rounds out the list with her tenacity and aggressive racing style—she’ll be one to watch if it turns chaotic out there. The thing about Roubaix, which makes it wonderful and horrible, is its unpredictability. And yes, Alison Jackson is there!

You can watch the women’s race—the Paris-Roubaix Femmes—on Saturday, and the men’s race on Sunday at FloBikes.com.