How to watch Pogačar vs. Vingegaard battle at the Dauphiné

Some proper bike racing is around the corner, sports fans! The Critérium du Dauphiné, long seen as the ultimate dress rehearsal for the Tour de France, begins Sunday. The first stage is a rolling 173-km stage from Domérat to Montluçon.

This year’s 77th edition brings together the three riders who stood on the Tour podium last July—Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, and Remco Evenepoel—in what’s shaping up to be a heavyweight clash. (In the case of those three, however, “featherweight” might be the more accurate descriptor.)

With just 20 days separating the finish in the Alps from the Tour’s Grand Départ in Lille, there’s little margin for error. The eight-stage route leans hard on climbing, including a decisive 17.7-km time trial and a brutal closing weekend with three straight summit finishes. The queen stage, Stage 7, crams in the Col de la Madeleine, the Croix de Fer, and a summit finish at Valmeinier—all within 132 km.

Vingegaard is making his return after crashing heavily at Paris-Nice in March, while Pogačar lines up after a dominant spring that included wins at Strade Bianche and multiple Monuments. Evenepoel, who also crashed last fall, recently showed good signs with fifth overall in the Tour de Romandie.

Several other GC hopefuls are on the start list, including Enric Mas, Lenny Martinez, Matteo Jorgenson, and Carlos Rodriguez. Alpecin-Deceuninck will hope Mathieu van der Poel has recovered from a fractured wrist, and Canadian fans will be keeping an eye on rising talent Michael Leonard.

The 21-year-old Oakville native is in his third year as a WorldTour pro, and has been getting better every year. In 2024, he won the Tour de l’Avenir prologue, taking the yellow jersey for a day. This year, he had another solid TT result, finishing 10th in Stage 1 at Itzulia Basque Country.

To watch the Critérium du Dauphiné, you can go to FloBikes.com. As always, Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report and photos following the stage. Allez les gars!