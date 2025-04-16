How to watch Remco Evenepoel’s comeback race

He’s back! After months of rehabilitation and training, double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) is racing at De Brabantse Pijl. After a long recovery from a serious collision that kept him off the bike for over four months, Evenepoel is making his comeback. On December 3, he was hospitalized after being doored by a postal vehicle while out on a training ride. The Paris Olympic Games double gold winner suffered fractures in his right shoulder blade, ribs, and wrist. His start to the 2025 season was delayed until the Belgian race, which takes place on April 18.

Men’s and women’s races

The 65th edition of the men’s De Brabantse Pijl (or La Flèche Brabançonne, if you’re more of a Walloon) goes from Beersel to Overijse. The race is a total of 162.6km.

Some of the other big names lining up for the race include Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty) and Wout van Aert (Visma – Lease a Bike). They’ll be joined by strong challengers like Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), Alex Aranburu (Cofidis), Neilson Powless (EF Education–EasyPost), Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates), Corbin Strong (Israel–Premier Tech), Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates), and Tiesj Benoot (Visma – Lease a Bike).

The women head out for the 10th edition from Lennik to Overijse, for a total of 125.7km.

Some of the big names there will be Elisa Longo Borghini, Marianne Vos, and Évita Muzic. There’s also Mischa Bredewold, Élise Chabbey, Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini, Anna Henderson, Niamh Fisher-Black, and Silvia Persico. Lidl Trek’s Ava Holmgren will be there, along with EF Education Oatly’s Alison Jackson, and Magdeleine Vallieres and Jenaya Francis of Winspace Orange Seal.

To watch the race, head on over to FloBikes.com.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions.