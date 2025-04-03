How to Watch Ronde van Vlaanderen in Canada

The second Monument of the season is almost here! On Sunday, the Ronde van Vlaanderen takes place, and it’s highly probable it’s going to be a thrilling race.

The men will race from Bruges to Oudenaarde for a total of 269km, while the women will start and finish in Oudenaarde for a total of 168.9km. This is one of the oldest races in pro cycling—the men’s edition has been around since 1913, and the women’s since 2004.

The Tour of Flanders was created in 1913 by Léon van den Haute, co-founder of the sports magazine Sportwereld, to help revive Belgian cycling. At that time, the sport was struggling in Belgium, with velodromes closing and major races disappearing. However, when Odile Defraye, a young Belgian, won the 1912 Tour de France, it gave the sport a boost and inspired August De Maeght to start Sportwereld to promote cycling. And boy, did it work. De Ronde is now one of the biggest one-day races to watch—or win—in pro cycling.

Which is why you’ll see all the big names there on Sunday.

Women’s Race

The top favorites for the race include Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Marianne Vos, all strong contenders. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Chloé Dygert, and Noemi Rüegg are also expected to perform well. Mischa Bredewold, Liane Lippert, and Elise Chabbey round out the list of riders to watch closely.

And we’ve got a bunch of Canucks in the mix. Sarah Van Dam (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team) will be racing, as will fastwoman Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health). Our national champion, Olivia Baril (Movistar Team), will also be there, along with Simone Boilard from Uno-X. Finally, Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly) will be leading the squad.

Men’s Race

The men will also be out in full force. Tadej Pogačar is considered one of the top riders, with strong performances in recent seasons. Mathieu van der Poel and Biniam Girmay are also notable contenders, along with Matteo Jorgenson and Mads Pedersen. Wout van Aert, Tim Wellens, Magnus Sheffield, Alexander Kristoff, and Stefan Küng are all riders to watch in the race.

But really, we all know it’s going to be a Pogi, MvdP, and Wout-fest, right?

And for the Canadians, Riley Pickrell (Israel – Premier Tech) will be racing as well.

You can watch the race on FloBikes.com.