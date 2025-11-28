How to watch Sidney McGill at the UCI CX World Cup in Flamanville

After some exciting racing in Tábor, the 2025 UCI World Cyclocross Cup heads over to La Belle France for the next round. The Château de Flamanville returns to the World Cup calendar this year.

The small village sits on Normandy’s west coast in the Cotentin peninsula. The race crosses the château grounds. It began in 2007 in the Coupe de Normandie, moved up to national level, and joined the Coupe de France in 2013. In 2020, Flamanville hosted the French national championships.

It made its World Cup debut in 2022 and was included again in 2023. After a year back in the Coupe de France while Besançon took the World Cup round, Flamanville returns.

No Rochette, but McGill is lining up

Maghalie Rochette won’t race this time after a short trip to Europe for the first round of the UCI World Cup, joined by Sidney McGill and Cameron Jette. The focus now shifts to whether Lucinda Brand and Thibau Nys can continue their winning form.

Nys crushed the freezing UCI CX World Cup opener in Tabor, attacking on Lap 2 and riding alone to a dominant first win of the season. Laurens Sweeck emerged from the chaotic chase to take second, with Joris Nieuwenhuis recovering from early trouble to secure third. Canada’s Cameron Jette battled the cold to finish 43rd. Nys also had a very cool lid, which you can read about below.

In the women’s, Brand powered to victory in the chilly UCI World Cup opener in Tábor, claiming her 51st consecutive cyclocross podium. Rochette finished 16th and McGill 23rd, both in the top-25 of the opening round. Sara Casasola and Inge van der Heijden completed the podium behind Brand.

Although there will be no Rochette, McGill–who ended the 2024-2025 season with a terrific 16th place at the worlds, will be there. To watch it, tune into FloBikes.com. As always, Canadian Cycling Magazine will have full reports on both the men’s and women’s races. Coverage on Flobikes.com begins at 7:30 a.m. EST.

