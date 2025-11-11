How to watch sweaty cyclists race on indoor trainers at the esports world championships

Who says racing is over! Sure there’s ‘cross, but howsabout racing on a trainer for medals and glory?

The 2025 UCI cycling esports world championships final will take place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

44 elite riders — 22 men and 22 women from 16 countries — will ride their tucuses off for virtual training glory.

Finalists earned their spots through a semi-final in October. Defending champions Jason Osborne of Germany and Mary Kate McCarthy of New Zealand will be back to defend their crowns.

Belgium leads the men’s field with seven finalists. Sweden has five riders in the women’s race. Competitors from Brazil, China, South Africa, the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand also made the cut. There are no Canadians racing this year’s event.

The live final will unfold over three points-based stages on the MyWhoosh platform.

Racing takes place over three stages.

Stage 1: The Mountain’s Verdict

The opening stage is an 8 km virtual climb with gradients up to 20 per cent, testing riders’ endurance and pacing. Points are awarded for staying ahead of the chase line, which starts two minutes into the race. Riders are eliminated if the chase line catches them

Stage 2: The Puncheur’s Playground

The second race is a 12 km undulating circuit with short climbs and fast descents. Points are available at two sprint and two climb checkpoints, as well as at the finish.

Stage 3: The Sprinter’s Paradise

The final stage is eight laps of a flat 1.5 km circuit. Points are given at the end of each lap, with double points at the finish.

The rider with the highest total points across all three stages will be crowned UCI Cycling Esports World Champion. They even get a nifty jersey…that you can wear, inside, I guess.

And if watching a bunch of sweaty cyclists race on trainers is your jam, good news! I mean, you could get very meta and watch them race on their trainer, as you ride yours, too. It might be a good way to pass the time, tbh.

The event will be streamed live on the UCI and MyWhoosh YouTube channels