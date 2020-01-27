How to watch the 2020 Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and more

The excitement of the Tour Down Under has gotten cycling fans around the world looking forward to the upcoming season. As 2020 races ramp up, Flobbikes has published its packed schedule for the year. With races such as the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Men’s and Women’s Tour of Flanders, UCI Road World Championships, La Vuelta a España, DVV Trofee Cyclocross Series and more, the platform has the Canadian broadcasting rights for almost all major international cycling events. Flobikes has scheduled more than 75 events for 300 days of the year. Notably, they have obtained the exclusive Canadian broadcasting rights to the 2020 Tour de France.

The Flobikes schedule also includes races and events that were previously difficult to stream in Canada, such as women’s World Tour races, certain cyclocross races, international BMX events and select fixed gear criteriums. Subscribers will also have access to on-site coverage, commentary and analysis from cycling journalists including FloBikes European Correspondent, Gregor Brown. Flobikes is a part of the FloSports subscription video streaming service, which was founded in 2006. The company, based in Austin, Texas, streams events from more than 20 sports.

Here is Flobike’s 2020 schedule of events

To add to your Google calendar, click the link above, open Google calendar, click “Other calendars” >”+”> “Create new calendar”> and name the calendar “Flobike Schedule 2020”.

Return to your calendar, click “other calendars” >”+”> “Import” > click “add to calendar” under “Select file from your computer” and select “Flobike Schedule 2020”> click “Select file from your computer” > Select “Flobikes_2020_schedule” from your downloads folder > click Import

Note: Dates listed are start dates for races