How to watch the 2020 Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and more

Add the Flobikes schedule to your google calendar so you don't miss any races this season

January 27th, 2020

The excitement of the Tour Down Under has gotten cycling fans around the world looking forward to the upcoming season. As 2020 races ramp up, Flobbikes has published its packed schedule for the year. With races such as the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Men’s and Women’s Tour of Flanders, UCI Road World Championships, La Vuelta a España, DVV Trofee Cyclocross Series and more, the platform has the Canadian broadcasting rights for almost all major international cycling events. Flobikes has scheduled more than 75 events for 300 days of the year. Notably, they have obtained the exclusive Canadian broadcasting rights to the 2020 Tour de France.

The Flobikes schedule also includes races and events that were previously difficult to stream in Canada, such as women’s World Tour races, certain cyclocross races, international BMX events and select fixed gear criteriums. Subscribers will also have access to on-site coverage, commentary and analysis from cycling journalists including FloBikes European Correspondent, Gregor Brown. Flobikes is a part of the FloSports subscription video streaming service, which was founded in 2006. The company, based in Austin, Texas, streams events from more than 20 sports.

Here is Flobike’s 2020 schedule of events
To add to your Google calendar, click the link above, open Google calendar, click “Other calendars” >”+”> “Create new calendar”> and name the calendar “Flobike Schedule 2020”.
Return to your calendar, click “other calendars” >”+”> “Import” > click “add to calendar” under “Select file from your computer” and select “Flobike Schedule 2020”> click “Select file from your computer” > Select “Flobikes_2020_schedule” from your downloads folder > click Import

Note: Dates listed are start dates for races

Start date Event
January 1, 2020 DVV Trofee Soudal GP Sven Nys
January 4, 2020 Cyclocross Gullegem
January 5, 2020 DVV Trofee Brussels Universities Cyclocross
January 19, 2020 UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Pont-Chateau
January 19, 2020 Tour Down Under
January 23, 2020 Six Day: Berlin
January 24, 2020 Cadel Evans Ocean Race
January 24, 2020 UCI Track World Cup: Milton
January 26, 2020 UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Hoogerheide
February 1, 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
February 1, 2020 UCI Cyclocross World Championships
February 4, 2020 Saudi Arabia Tour
February 5, 2020 Ethias Cross Maldegem
February 8, 2020 DVV Trofee: Krawatencross
February 13, 2020 Tour de La Provence
February 16, 2020 Ethias Cross Hulst
February 22, 2020 Rectavit GP Leuven
February 22, 2020 Tour of Hainan
February 23, 2020 UAE Tour
February 26, 2020 UCI Track World Championships
February 29, 2020 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
March 6, 2020 Six Day: Hong Kong
March 7, 2020 Strade Bianche
March 8, 2020 Paris-Nice
March 11, 2020 Tirreno Adriatico
March 13, 2020 Six Day: Manchester
March 21, 2020 Milano-Sanremo
March 29, 2020 Gent-Wevelgem
April 1, 2020 Dwars door Vlaanderen
April 1, 2020 Giro di Sicilia
April 3, 2020 Six Day: Brisbane
April 5, 2020 Tour of Flanders (Ronde van Vlaanderen)
April 5, 2020 Women’s Tour of Flanders (Ronde van Vlaanderen)
April 8, 2020 Scheldeprijs
April 12, 2020 Paris-Roubaix
April 15, 2020 De Brabantse Pijl
April 16, 2020 Tour of Turkey
April 19, 2020 Amstel Gold
April 22, 2020 La Fleche Wallonne
April 26, 2020 Liege-Bastogne-Liege
April 28, 2020 Tour de Romandie
May 9, 2020 Giro d’Italia
May 13, 2020 Tour de Hongrie
May 22, 2020 Hammer Stavanger
May 26, 2020 UCI Continental Tour of Norway
May 31, 2020 Criterium du Dauphine
June 1, 2020 Hammer Sportzone Limburg
June 7, 2020 Tour de Suisse
June 8, 2020 UCI BMX Supercross World Championships
June 26, 2020 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
June 27, 2020 Le Tour de France
July 19, 2020 La Course by Le Tour de France
July 25, 2020 La Clásica de San Sebastián
July 25, 2020 La Clásica San Sebastián Femenina
July 28, 2020 Vuelta a Burgos
August 3, 2020 The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah
August 14, 2020 La Vuelta a Espana
August 15, 2020 RideLondon Classique
August 16, 2020 RideLondon Surrey Classic
August 16, 2020 Cyclassics Hamburg
August 21, 2020 Great War Remembrance Race
August 22, 2020 La Vuelta a España
August 29, 2020 Brussels Cycling Classic
September 5, 2020 Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta
September 6, 2020 Tour of Britain
September 11, 2020 Grand Prix Cycliste Quebec
September 13, 2020 Grand Prix Cycliste Montreal
October 3, 2020 Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
October 7, 2020 Milan Torino
October 8, 2020 Gran Piemonte
October 10, 2020 US Open of Cyclocross
October 10, 2020 Il Lombardia
October 10, 2020 Hammer Series Hong Kong
October 11, 2020 Paris-Tours
October 15, 2020 Tour of Guangxi
October 20, 2020 Tour of Guangxi Women