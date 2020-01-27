How to watch the 2020 Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and more
January 27th, 2020 by Canadian Cycling Magazine | Posted in News | Tags: 2020 tour de france, FloBikes, spotlight
The excitement of the Tour Down Under has gotten cycling fans around the world looking forward to the upcoming season. As 2020 races ramp up, Flobbikes has published its packed schedule for the year. With races such as the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Men’s and Women’s Tour of Flanders, UCI Road World Championships, La Vuelta a España, DVV Trofee Cyclocross Series and more, the platform has the Canadian broadcasting rights for almost all major international cycling events. Flobikes has scheduled more than 75 events for 300 days of the year. Notably, they have obtained the exclusive Canadian broadcasting rights to the 2020 Tour de France.
The Flobikes schedule also includes races and events that were previously difficult to stream in Canada, such as women’s World Tour races, certain cyclocross races, international BMX events and select fixed gear criteriums. Subscribers will also have access to on-site coverage, commentary and analysis from cycling journalists including FloBikes European Correspondent, Gregor Brown. Flobikes is a part of the FloSports subscription video streaming service, which was founded in 2006. The company, based in Austin, Texas, streams events from more than 20 sports.
Here is Flobike’s 2020 schedule of events
Note: Dates listed are start dates for races
|Start date
|Event
|January 1, 2020
|DVV Trofee Soudal GP Sven Nys
|January 4, 2020
|Cyclocross Gullegem
|January 5, 2020
|DVV Trofee Brussels Universities Cyclocross
|January 19, 2020
|UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Pont-Chateau
|January 19, 2020
|Tour Down Under
|January 23, 2020
|Six Day: Berlin
|January 24, 2020
|Cadel Evans Ocean Race
|January 24, 2020
|UCI Track World Cup: Milton
|January 26, 2020
|UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Hoogerheide
|February 1, 2020
|Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
|February 1, 2020
|UCI Cyclocross World Championships
|February 4, 2020
|Saudi Arabia Tour
|February 5, 2020
|Ethias Cross Maldegem
|February 8, 2020
|DVV Trofee: Krawatencross
|February 13, 2020
|Tour de La Provence
|February 16, 2020
|Ethias Cross Hulst
|February 22, 2020
|Rectavit GP Leuven
|February 22, 2020
|Tour of Hainan
|February 23, 2020
|UAE Tour
|February 26, 2020
|UCI Track World Championships
|February 29, 2020
|Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
|March 6, 2020
|Six Day: Hong Kong
|March 7, 2020
|Strade Bianche
|March 8, 2020
|Paris-Nice
|March 11, 2020
|Tirreno Adriatico
|March 13, 2020
|Six Day: Manchester
|March 21, 2020
|Milano-Sanremo
|March 29, 2020
|Gent-Wevelgem
|April 1, 2020
|Dwars door Vlaanderen
|April 1, 2020
|Giro di Sicilia
|April 3, 2020
|Six Day: Brisbane
|April 5, 2020
|Tour of Flanders (Ronde van Vlaanderen)
|April 5, 2020
|Women’s Tour of Flanders (Ronde van Vlaanderen)
|April 8, 2020
|Scheldeprijs
|April 12, 2020
|Paris-Roubaix
|April 15, 2020
|De Brabantse Pijl
|April 16, 2020
|Tour of Turkey
|April 19, 2020
|Amstel Gold
|April 22, 2020
|La Fleche Wallonne
|April 26, 2020
|Liege-Bastogne-Liege
|April 28, 2020
|Tour de Romandie
|May 9, 2020
|Giro d’Italia
|May 13, 2020
|Tour de Hongrie
|May 22, 2020
|Hammer Stavanger
|May 26, 2020
|UCI Continental Tour of Norway
|May 31, 2020
|Criterium du Dauphine
|June 1, 2020
|Hammer Sportzone Limburg
|June 7, 2020
|Tour de Suisse
|June 8, 2020
|UCI BMX Supercross World Championships
|June 26, 2020
|UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
|June 27, 2020
|Le Tour de France
|July 19, 2020
|La Course by Le Tour de France
|July 25, 2020
|La Clásica de San Sebastián
|July 25, 2020
|La Clásica San Sebastián Femenina
|July 28, 2020
|Vuelta a Burgos
|August 3, 2020
|The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah
|August 14, 2020
|La Vuelta a Espana
|August 15, 2020
|RideLondon Classique
|August 16, 2020
|RideLondon Surrey Classic
|August 16, 2020
|Cyclassics Hamburg
|August 21, 2020
|Great War Remembrance Race
|August 22, 2020
|La Vuelta a España
|August 29, 2020
|Brussels Cycling Classic
|September 5, 2020
|Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta
|September 6, 2020
|Tour of Britain
|September 11, 2020
|Grand Prix Cycliste Quebec
|September 13, 2020
|Grand Prix Cycliste Montreal
|October 3, 2020
|Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
|October 7, 2020
|Milan Torino
|October 8, 2020
|Gran Piemonte
|October 10, 2020
|US Open of Cyclocross
|October 10, 2020
|Il Lombardia
|October 10, 2020
|Hammer Series Hong Kong
|October 11, 2020
|Paris-Tours
|October 15, 2020
|Tour of Guangxi
|October 20, 2020
|Tour of Guangxi Women