How to watch the 2024 UCI gravel men’s worlds in Canada

The UCI gravel world championships continue on Sunday with the elite men’s race. Saturday saw Marianne Vos take a stunning victory over world road race champion, Lotte Kopecky. Canada had several riders racing as well. Canadian riders included Alison Jackson in 37th, Pénélope Primeau in 68th, Lucy Hempstead in 70th, Anna Gabrielle Traxler in 88th and Kaitlyn Rauwerda in 100th.

Van der Poel FTW?

The men’s race is stacked with stars, including 2023 road world champion Mathieu van der Poel, who finished third in last year’s gravel event. Other big names include Olympic gold medalist Greg van Avermaet, who took gold in Rio in the road race, and Czech mountain biking legend Jaroslav Kulhavý, who claimed Olympic gold in 2012. Another notable entry is F1 driver Valtteri Bottas. The car racer will be racing in the age group category.

Roadies hit the dirt

As the weekend approaches, all eyes are on van der Poel. Following his stunning victory at the 2023 road world championships, his win at the cyclocross worlds, and a bronze medal at the 2024 road worlds in Zurich—where Tadej Pogačar took the win—the Dutch rider is now focused on adding the gravel rainbow stripes to his already impressive résumé. The 182km course, with its mix of steep climbs and fast, open stretches, is tailor-made for van der Poel’s aggressive and versatile riding style. Many experts are tipping him as the favourite, and this race is shaping up to be his to lose. There are almost 300 men racing, including Canada’s Ben Perry and Theo De Groote.

You can watch the 2024 UCI gravel worlds on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report from all of the races. Be sure to check out our Instagram for photos from the action in Belgium, as well as our X account.