How to watch the 2024 UCI gravel worlds in Canada

The UCI gravel world championships will take over Leuven, Belgium, for its third edition, set for Oct. 5-6. The event has quickly become one of cycling’s most exciting new disciplines, merging the speed of road racing with the off-road adventure of mountain biking, and this year’s competition is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown.

Defending men’s champion Matej Mohorič of Slovenia is confirmed to race, despite recovering from a hand injury. However, the women’s defending champion, Poland’s Katarzyna ‘Kasia’ Niewiadoma, won’t be competing this time, having chosen to wrap up her season early.

Van der Poel FTW?

The men’s race is stacked with stars, including 2023 road world champion Mathieu van der Poel, who finished third in last year’s gravel event. Other big names include Olympic gold medalist Greg van Avermaet, who took gold in Rio in the road race, and Czech mountain biking legend Jaroslav Kulhavý, who claimed Olympic gold in 2012. Another notable entry is F1 driver Valtteri Bottas, who has transitioned to gravel racing and is making waves in the cycling world.

The women’s race is no less impressive. Newly crowned road world champion Lotte Kopecky will be in the mix, along with 2022 gravel champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who is aiming to reclaim the title. The Dutch contingent is also strong, with Puck Pieterse and Marianne Vos expected to challenge for the podium. Canada’s Alison Jackson will also be there.

Roadies hit the dirt

As the weekend approaches, all eyes are on van der Poel. Following his stunning victory at the 2023 road world championships, his win at the cyclocross worlds, and a bronze medal at the 2024 road worlds in Zurich—where Tadej Pogačar took the win—the Dutch rider is now focused on adding the gravel rainbow stripes to his already impressive résumé. The 182km course, with its mix of steep climbs and fast, open stretches, is tailor-made for van der Poel’s aggressive and versatile riding style. Many experts are tipping him as the favourite, and this race is shaping up to be his to lose.

You can watch the 2024 UCI gravel worlds on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report from all of the races. Be sure to check out our Instagram for photos from the action in Belgium, as well as our X account.