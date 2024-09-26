How to watch the Lake Pacid 2024 UCI MTB world cup in Canada

From September 27-29, 2024, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is coming to Lake Placid, New York. The venue is Mount Van Hoevenburg and this is the penultimate round of the XCO and XCC divisions. It’s also the final round for the XCM division. Watch the Lake Placid world cup for an exciting weekend.

Testing the Lake Placid UCI XCC track. Ona Kwiatkowski photo.

Canadian contenders

For the elite men, it’s Gunnar Holmgren with the best ranking so far this year; he’s 34th in XCO and 35th overall in XCC.

Elite woman Jennifer Jackson is currently ranked 19th in XCO and 9th in XCC.

In the U23 category, Cole Punchard is twelfth in XCO and 18th in XCC.

A truly exciting category for patriotic Canadians will be the U23 women. Ranked fourth overall in XCO and second in XCC is Emily Johnston. Olympian Isabella Holmgren is fifth in XCO and fourth in XCC and Ella McPhee is eighth in XCO and tenth in XCC. This will for sure be an exciting class to watch.

A fast and punchy track

“They’ve definitely put a lot of effort and love into this new track,” says Canadian Laurie Arsenault, a Bromont local who tested the track earlier this year. “It’s a fast, punchy course that seems to favor powerful riders. There’s also a great technical segment in the forest that adds complexity. The venue is well-designed and will be an excellent location for a World Cup.”

Lake Placid set for UCI World Cup debut

The venue promises to provide the perfect setting for the penultimate stop of the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. It should be an exhilarating weekend of racing is on the horizon. You can watch the Lake Placid World Cup elite divisions over at flobikes.com.