How to watch the 2024 UCI road worlds in Canada
A week of racing begins Sunday in Zurich as riders go for goldPhoto by: Sirotti
The 2024 UCI road worlds start Sunday in Zurich, with a week of racing for junior, under-23 and elites.
The format is reverting to a regular schedule, following the so-called “super worlds” in Glasgow that saw almost all cycling disciplines compete over two weeks.
The week of racing begins on Sunday with the elite men’s and women’s time trials. On Monday, the junior and under-23 men will take on their own time trials, followed by the junior women’s event on Tuesday. Wednesday will see the mixed relay event, while Thursday kicks off the road races with the junior women, followed by the junior men.
The under-23 men’s road race is set for Friday, and Saturday’s schedule features the elite women’s and under-23 road races, who will race in the same event. Next year in Rwanda the under-23 women will compete on their own. The world championships will conclude with the elite men’s road race. Tadej Pogačar, who recently dominated at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, is hoping to become only the third cyclist in history to win cycling’s Triple Crown. That means winning the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and road world championships.
Here is the full Canadian squad going:
Elite women
Paula Findlay
Olivia Baril
Magdeleine Vallières Mill
Alison Jackson
Clara Emond
Simone Boilard
Under-23 women
Ava Holmgren
Junior women
Sidney Swierenga
Alexandra Volstad
Naomie Juliene
Addison Frank
Elite men
Mike Woods
Derek Gee
Guillaume Boivin
Pier-André Côté
Under-23 men
Michael Leonard
Jonas Walton
Jérémie La Grenade
muentin Cowan
Junior men
Adam Smith
Mikael Guilbault
Jayden McMullen
Tristan Drews
You can watch the 2024 UCI road worlds on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report from all of the races. Be sure to check out our Instagram for photos from the action in Switzerland, as well as our X account.