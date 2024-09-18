How to watch the 2024 UCI road worlds in Canada

The 2024 UCI road worlds start Sunday in Zurich, with a week of racing for junior, under-23 and elites.

The format is reverting to a regular schedule, following the so-called “super worlds” in Glasgow that saw almost all cycling disciplines compete over two weeks.

The week of racing begins on Sunday with the elite men’s and women’s time trials. On Monday, the junior and under-23 men will take on their own time trials, followed by the junior women’s event on Tuesday. Wednesday will see the mixed relay event, while Thursday kicks off the road races with the junior women, followed by the junior men.

The under-23 men’s road race is set for Friday, and Saturday’s schedule features the elite women’s and under-23 road races, who will race in the same event. Next year in Rwanda the under-23 women will compete on their own. The world championships will conclude with the elite men’s road race. Tadej Pogačar, who recently dominated at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, is hoping to become only the third cyclist in history to win cycling’s Triple Crown. That means winning the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and road world championships.

Here is the full Canadian squad going:

Elite women

Paula Findlay

Olivia Baril

Magdeleine Vallières Mill

Alison Jackson

Clara Emond

Simone Boilard

Under-23 women

Ava Holmgren

Junior women

Sidney Swierenga

Alexandra Volstad

Naomie Juliene

Addison Frank

Elite men

Mike Woods

Derek Gee

Guillaume Boivin

Pier-André Côté

Under-23 men

Michael Leonard

Jonas Walton

Jérémie La Grenade

muentin Cowan

Junior men

Adam Smith

Mikael Guilbault

Jayden McMullen

Tristan Drews

You can watch the 2024 UCI road worlds on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report from all of the races.