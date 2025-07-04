How to watch the 2025 Tour de France in Canada

Stage 1 rolls out of Lille on Saturday, a 184.9-km loop that will kick off what should be another wild Tour. The early days are always hectic, as sprinters, breakaway artists and stage hunters chase a yellow jersey before the GC guys take over. Crashes and splits can ruin a GC rider’s chances in the early days, so everyone needs to be attentive.

This is the 112th Tour, with 184 riders from 23 teams. After starts in Denmark, Spain and Italy, the Grand Départ returns to France for the first time since 2021.

Tadej Pogačar is coming in hot, to say the least. He dominated the Criterium du Dauphiné and will be looking to do the same at the Tour. Jonas Vingegaard is back too, hoping to close the gap, with a much better lead-up than the year before. And with Remco Evenepoel’s time trial win there—and Primoz Roglič always dangerous—the GC scrap could be one of the best in years. Orrrrr it could just be a Pogi show. TBD.

Canada has two riders to watch: Michael Woods and Guillaume Boivin, both with Israel–Premier Tech. Woodsy loves the Tour, and you never know, he may snag a stage win again.

The race heads into Caen for a time trial in week one, with the first summit finish at Puy de Sancy. In week two, things heat up in the Pyrenees with climbs like Hautacam and Peyragudes. Week three brings a brutal finale: Mont Ventoux, Col de la Loze, and La Plagne.

The final day, July 27, ends on the Champs-Élysées—but only after a new Montmartre climb that echoes last summer’s Olympic course. It ain’t gonna be your typical parade race with some circuits at the end.

There are plenty of mixed thoughts about this, but for the fans, it might be fun to watch.

You can catch every stage live on FloBikes.com. And Canadian Cycling Magazine will have daily reports, photo galleries and previews—check back every morning for the latest.