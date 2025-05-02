How to watch the 2025 Vuelta España Femenina in Canada

The best women in the world are headed to Spain on Sunday for the Vuelta España Femenina—including three Canucks.

The racing begins in Barcelona with an 8.1 km team time trial. The Vuelta España Femenina is seven stages long—including the TTT—and three of the remaining six stages are mountain stages, with the other three being flat.

The favourites for the first Grand Tour of the women’s season include Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous, Chloé Dygert, Mischa Bredewold, Évita Muzic, Marianne Vos, Liane Lippert, and Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

There are three Canadians racing in the 2025 Vuelta España Femenina by Carrefour.es: Mara Roldan (Team Picnic PostNL), Magdeleine Vallières (EF Education–Oatly), and Olivia Baril (Movistar Team). This will be Roldan’s first Grand Tour—she’s been riding well in her debut at the WorldTour level, including an impressive 10th-place finish at the Amstel Gold Race.

“My first Amstel felt like a pretty special experience. It was incredible to race in the place I now get to call ‘home’ (Roldan races for a Dutch team), and to line up with such a strong field on the roads that I have been fortunate to train on every day since the start of this season,” she said after the race.

Vallières and Baril and Vuelta chances

Both Vallières and Baril have also had a strong spring—look to them to be in the mix when the road heads upward.

Vallières, from Sherbrooke, Que., has featured prominently in several of the lumpy spring classics. She was 14th at La Flèche Wallonne—after a strong attack in the finale—and 12th at the De Brabantse Pijl – La Flèche Brabançonne, which included a tough climb before the finish.

Baril, the current national road champion, is also targeting big results. A strong climber, she finished fifth at the Ixina GP Oetingen p/b Lotto. Baril has also done well in Spain, which she now calls home, including a stage win at the Vuelta Extremadura Féminas. She also finished third in a stage of the Vuelta España Femenina in 2024.

To watch the Vuelta España Femenina, FloBikes.com will cover every stage, starting Sunday.

