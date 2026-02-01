How to watch the 2026 UCI world cyclocross championships

It’s almost here! The 2026 UCI cyclocross world championships are going down in Hulst, Netherlands, for three days of racing. It’s a pretty cool course. The route has technical features with some unique obstacles. There are water crossings via pontoons, multiple climbs, and rapid descents that will test the skills of every rider.

“These world championships will be a cycling festival unlike any other,” the organizers said. “Fans, families, business partners, and the people of Hulst and Zeeland will all get to experience top-level cyclocross racing firsthand.”

Rider storylines to watch

A major talking point is whether Mathieu van der Poel can secure a record-setting eighth elite rainbow jersey. That would move him past Eric De Vlaeminck, who currently shares the record at seven.

Canada will also be represented across categories. In the elite women’s race, national champion Maghalie Rochette and Sidney McGill will compete. Cody Scott will lead the Canadian charge in the elite men’s race.

For under-23 women, Rafaelle Carrier is a top contender for a medal…or more. Carrier has been riding very well with the elites, since there are rarely dedicated races to her category. The multi-disciplined rider finished on a podium in the elite race at a Superprestige in early January. She also beat her main rival, Zoe Bäckstedt–surely a confidence booster.

Carrier is joined by Nico Knoll and Dorothee Peron. The under-23 men will see Mathis Duval and Rhett Bates representing Canada.

Junior Canadians have also impressed internationally this winter. Alexa Haviland and Claire Mackinnon will race in the junior women’s field, while Émilien Belzile, Sagan Goertz, Grayson Franks, and Farland Lamont compete in the junior men’s race. Haviland and Belzile have especially been impressive this season.

World championships schedule (all times EST).



Saturday, Jan. 31

– 5:05 a.m.– junior women

– 7:10 a.m.– under-23 men

– 9:10 a.m.– elite women

Sunday, Feb. 1

– 5:05 a.m.– junior men

– 7:10 a.m.– under-23 women

– 9:10 a.m.– elite men

All races will be streamed on Flobikes.com. If you miss the live coverage, full results and race reports will be available on Canadian Cycling Magazine.

